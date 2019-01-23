comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods
News

Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods

News

Apple is also releasing its final version of latest watchOS 5.1.3.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 10:59 AM IST
apple-iphone-8-review-lead

Apple has released new iOS 12.1.3 update for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It is a minor update which doesn’t contain any new features, but geared toward mostly bug fixes in iPhones. This is the fifth update since the release of iOS 12 September launch. Apple has also released a new software update for the HomePod with iOS 12.1.3, which was in beta since December

The iOS 12.1.3 update for the iPhone will fix “an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet,” writes Apple update release notes.

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

Also Read

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

The update also resolves iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max disconnection issue with the CarPlay systems. Additionally, the issue in iPad Pro (2018) causing audio distortion when using external audio input devices has been fixed in iOS 12.1.3 update.

The release notes for HomePod iOS 12.1.3 update reveals general improvements for stability and quality. It will also address the HomePod restart and Siri’s malfunctioning issue. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is releasing its final version of latest watchOS 5.1.3. The same update in developer beta was shipped two weeks ago. As per release notes, the update will only bring bug fixes, and there is no new feature added to the update.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Unfortunately, the user reported bugs of data and Wi-Fi connectivity in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max hasn’t been resolved. Apple hasn’t said anything on the issue yet, but it is possible that these issue might get fixed in future update.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 10:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods

News

Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

News

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about
Apple to fully switch to OLED displays for iPhones starting 2020

News

Apple to fully switch to OLED displays for iPhones starting 2020
Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

News

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme Realpublic Sale का आज है आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी डील्स और ऑफर्स

Honor View20 ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोकस क्यूब, जानें कैसे करता है काम

अब भीम ऐप ऑटोमेटिक आपके सभी बिल का कर देगा पेमेंट, ये चार स्टेप्स आएंगे काम

News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

News

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv
Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

News

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back