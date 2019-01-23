Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods

Apple has released new iOS 12.1.3 update for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It is a minor update which doesn’t contain any new features, but geared toward mostly bug fixes in iPhones. This is the fifth update since the release of iOS 12 September launch. Apple has also released a new software update for the HomePod with iOS 12.1.3, which was in beta since December

The iOS 12.1.3 update for the iPhone will fix “an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet,” writes Apple update release notes.

The update also resolves iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max disconnection issue with the CarPlay systems. Additionally, the issue in iPad Pro (2018) causing audio distortion when using external audio input devices has been fixed in iOS 12.1.3 update.

The release notes for HomePod iOS 12.1.3 update reveals general improvements for stability and quality. It will also address the HomePod restart and Siri’s malfunctioning issue. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is releasing its final version of latest watchOS 5.1.3. The same update in developer beta was shipped two weeks ago. As per release notes, the update will only bring bug fixes, and there is no new feature added to the update.

Unfortunately, the user reported bugs of data and Wi-Fi connectivity in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max hasn’t been resolved. Apple hasn’t said anything on the issue yet, but it is possible that these issue might get fixed in future update.