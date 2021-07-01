Apple releases public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS: How to download?

Apple has now started rolling out the first public beta of the next-generation iOS 15. This will allow the general audience to try out the latest operating system’s new features and get a taste of it. Also Read - Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

The Cupertino tech company has also announced the public beta of the iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. macOS Monterey's public beta is yet to arrive for users. If you are interested and want to download the now-available beta versions, here's what to do.

How to download iOS 15, iPadOS 15 beta?

The new public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will let people pre-test the new features before the versions are released for all. Hence, you must know that the beta version will carry a number of bugs and it's safe to use a secondary iPhone or an iPad for the same.

Now, once you have decided on whether or not to proceed, you need to follow these simple steps to go about:

Step 1: Head to Apple‘s beta website on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. If you haven’t signed up yet, just tap on the option to sign up on the website.

Step 2: Once done, you will find the ‘Guide for public beta’ option. Tap on it.

Step 3: Following this, select the ‘Enroll your devices’ option under ‘Get Started.’ Select the OS you want to try.

Step 4: Now, select the ‘Download Profile’ option, then Allow, and then Close.

Step 5: Once this is done, open Settings on the iPhone or iPad you want to try the software out. Now, select the ‘Profile Downloaded’ option at the top. After typing in your password and providing the necessary permissions, a certificate from the Apple Beta Software Program will be downloaded and your device will be rebooted.

Step 6: Once it is restarted, head to the Settings > General > Software Update, and download the update available.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features

Apple’s iOS 15 comes with a number of new features. There have been new features for FaceTime, which includes the SharePlay, the ability to conduct FaceTime calls on Android, spatial audio, and more. It also comes with a new Focus feature to avoid unnecessary notifications, better notifications UI, Safari extensions, improved Google Maps, Live Text, and more camera app improvements.

Most of the iPadOS 15 features are similar to the ones seen in iOS 15.

Eligible devices

As for the compatibility, the iPod Touch (7th Gen), iPhone SE (first gen), iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max support iOS 15.

iPadOS 15 works well on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2.