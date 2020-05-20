comscore Apple releases the Golden Master version of iOS 13.5 | BGR India
  Apple releases the Golden Master versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5
Apple releases the Golden Master versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5

iOS 13.5 will allow you to enter the lock-screen unlock passcode more quickly when you wear a mask.

  Published: May 20, 2020 5:27 PM IST
Apple has just released the latest beta of iOS 13.5 version update before its global launch. This update incorporates the long-rumored health tracking API developed by Apple and Google. As usual, the new beta update also brings fixes to any bugs or flaws from the previous version. Also Read - OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India

Apple indicates that the Golden Master version (build 17F6075) of iOS 13.5 is the final update for the developers. The company will soon release the general public update of this version after ironing out the last-minute bugs with it. There have been rumors of it arriving in June, but it could release sooner than expected. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 goes on sale in India today at 12 noon, starts at Rs 42,500; check details

Apple iOS 13.5: How the API works

Contact tracking applications will have an essential measure to reopen countries and prevent the spread of Covid-19. Apple and Google are spearheading contact tracking efforts, developing features on their smartphone operating systems. Also Read - Apple Glasses might come earlier than expected, may launch in 2021

iOS 13.5 includes an exposure notification API to support Covid-19 contact tracking applications from public health officials. However, these critical applications are not yet here. It depends on individual governments to create or activate – but the framework is ready.

The Exposure Notification API uses Bluetooth Low Energy to determine if, in the last 14 days, you passed someone and tested positive for Covid-19. It is recorded in a centralized database. And all of this happens anonymously. The Coronavirus contact-tracing network will be the most significant technological contribution to helping life get back to normal. And iOS 13.5 is the first step in making that happen.

Apart from the Exposure tracing API, iOS 13.5 will allow you to enter the lock-screen passcode more quickly when you wear a mask since Face ID will be able to identify it and switch directly. The update also adds the option to control automatic prominence in a group FaceTime calls so that the video icons do not change size when a participant speaks. Apple has released the Golden Master iPadOS 13.5 version update for iPad, as well as tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 5:27 PM IST

