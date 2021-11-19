comscore Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
News

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

News

According to the release notes, the update addresses a charging issue with the Apple Watch Series 7. No user-facing features were added or altered, reports AppleInsider.

  • Published: November 19, 2021 3:34 PM IST
Apple Watch 7

Apple has released a new update, watchOS 8.1.1, for Apple Watch today to fix a bug with Series 7 watches. The bug addresses an issue that occurred when charging the smartwatch. Also Read - Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

According to the release notes, the update addresses a charging issue with the Apple Watch Series 7. No user-facing features were added or altered, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Is Apple’s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

The new build number for watchOS 8.1.1 is 19R580, replacing build 19R570. watchOS 8.1 was originally released on October 25 with only bug fixes and performance improvements. Also Read - Calls dropping on your iPhone? Apple releases a fix: Update the phone now

The update will download and install automatically for users who have Automatic Updates enabled, when the Apple Watch is on its charger, charged to at least 50 per cent battery and within the Wi-Fi range of the host iPhone.

Alternatively, users can manually update by navigating to the Apple Watch app on their iPhone, the report said.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
News
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Photo Gallery

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Photo Gallery

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

News

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Apps

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

News

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Gaming

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Features

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?
Apple fixes this weird problem that iPhone 13, iPhone 12 users were facing

News

Apple fixes this weird problem that iPhone 13, iPhone 12 users were facing
Apple might sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter

Mobiles

Apple might sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI 1.7 अपडेट हुआ लाइव, Erangel मैप में जुड़े नए कमाल के फीचर्स

Hyundai और Kia ने पेश किया इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कॉन्सेप्ट, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स

Apple Electric Car में नहीं होगी स्टीयरिंग! खास जानकारी आई सामने

Vivo Y76 5G फोन 23 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

इंस्टाग्राम अपने थ्रेड्स ऐप को करेगा बंद, अब यूजर्स म्यूजिक के साथ कर पाएंगे फीड पोस्ट

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control
Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

News

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

News

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers