Apple removes app claiming homosexuality is 'sin'

Apple has removed a religious app from App Store after a petition by an LGBTQ rights organization called for its removal as the app portrayed homosexuality as “sickness” and “sin.” According to a report in Fortune on Sunday, the app was created by Living Hope Ministries, a Texas-based religious group.

The app sought lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, intersex, queer, questioning, two-spirit, asexual (LGBTQ) youth “to change from gay-to-straight through prayer and therapy”.

“We thank Apple for exemplifying corporate responsibility and taking swift action to remove a dangerous app that stigmatises and demeans LGBT people,” Wayne Besen, Group Executive Director of non-profit Truth Wins Out that began the petition, said in a statement.

Ricky Chelette from Living Hope Ministries Executive, however, told NBC News that “we only help those individuals who are seeking us.” Chelette added that he was not informed in advance that Apple would remove the app. Apple is yet to issue a statement on the app’s removal.

Separately, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering recently responded to a slight bend or curve issue of 2018 iPad Pro models. He asserted that “the 2018 iPad Pro ‘meets or exceeds’ all of Apple’s high-quality standards of design and precision manufacturing.”

Dan Riccio said, “we’ve carefully engineered it and every part of the manufacturing process is precisely measured and controlled.” “Our current specification for iPad Pro flatness is up to 400 microns which is even tighter than previous generations. This 400-micron variance is less than half a millimeter (or the width of fewer than four sheets of paper at most) and this level of flatness won’t change during normal use over the lifetime of the product. Note, these slight variations do not affect the function of the device in any way. Again, thanks for reaching out and I hope the above explanation addresses your concerns,” he added. Macrumors reported that Apple might soon release an official statement addressing the issue.