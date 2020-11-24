Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

Apple has extended its deadline for requiring in-app purchases for online group events within apps from December to June 30 next year. The tech giant earlier temporarily waived its customary 30 percent App Store fee on in-app purchases for paid online events by small businesses on . Also Read - TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

The company said on Monday that as the world fights Covid-19, it recognizes that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority. Also Read - Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

“Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series specifically, fixes major issues

“To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021”.

Facing flak for App Store’s 30 percent standard commission for paid app revenue and in-app purchases, Apple last week unveiled a new developer program that will reduce the charge by half for small businesses that earn up to $1 million in revenue from January 1.

Apple said the new “App Store Small Business Program” will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases.

To be launched on January 1, the program comes at an important time as small and independent developers continue working to innovate and thrive during a period of unprecedented global economic challenge.

Apple has specifically noted that the “apps offering realtime person-to-person experiences between two individuals” will be part of this offer. For example: tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training.

Written with agency inputs