Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

Apple might have delayed its March hardware launch event. The iPhone maker has reportedly decided to postpone the launch event slated for March. According to Cult of Mac, the launch has been postponed because of continued delay with the production of iPhone 9, which might debut as the iPhone SE 2. The report citing sources at Apple notes that a number of other problems played into this decision. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, California and other regions seems to have played a big hand in this decision.

The report further notes that the launch event was initially planned for late March at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The source cited in the story notes that Apple grew “concerned” about bringing together some 1,000 people for the event. The executives reportedly had concern about ensuring “social distancing” at a public event. While major tech companies have officially cancelled events, Apple never sent out invitations for this event in the first place.

Apple delays iPhone SE 2 launch in March

The decision does not come as a surprise and it was only a matter of time. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has issued an order on Monday to ban mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more. The order is for events between March 11 and April 1. Apple is yet to officially confirm the news and might not do so since it never sent out invitations for the event. With COVID-19 spreading in California, Apple may have taken this decision to postpone the launch event.

There are even reports that Apple might be forced to cancel the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is yet to be announced. There are 43 known cases of COVID-19 infection in Santa Clara County. California has reported 133 confirmed cases and two deaths. The United States has total 900 cases reported and there have been at least 30 deaths. Due to the outbreak and prevent exposure, Google cancelled its I/O 2020 developer conference. It will now be held in the form of an online event.

Apple has reportedly delayed the event because of the decision by Santa Clara County order. The source told Cult of Mac that the company is looking to reschedule based on evaluation of production schedule. The Coronavirus outbreak led to closure of factories in China, which could have led to delay in production. There have been multiple other reports citing sources that Apple March hardware event has been delayed.