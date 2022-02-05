Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

Apple could be planning to host an event next month according to a new report. At the event, the company will reportedly announce new hardware including a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity, a refreshed iPad Air and possibly a refreshed Mac Mini with updated Apple silicon. Also Read - Two Israeli firms used ForcedEntry exploit to spy on iPhone users: What it is, how to safeguard yourself

According to a new report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with Apple’s plans, the company is looking to host a launch event on March 8. Apart from the new iPhone SE, iPad Air and the Mac Mini, the company is also aiming to publicly release its iOS 15.4 update, which is currently in public beta. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3: Check out the expected specs, features, launch, expected India price

With iOS 15.4, the company is adding to feature to allow its users to use Face ID to unlock the device while they are wearing a mask. Apart from that, it also brings in Universal Control and a new set of emojis. Also Read - iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

New hardware

At the event, Apple will reportedly launch the next-generation iPhone SE. Reports in the past have suggested that the iPhone SE 3 will come with a similar design to the iPhone SE 2020, which in turn looks a lot like the iPhone 8. The upcoming iPhone is said to get a 4.7-inch LCD display with the fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home Button at the bottom of the screen.

The iPhone SE 3 is said to be powered by the new A15 Bionic chip with 5G connectivity. This chipset is expected to be backed by 3GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space for the base variant. The company is tipped to introduce the phone in other storage variants as well. The device is likely to get a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP FaceTime camera in the front.

The new iPad Air is also said to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset with support for 5G connectivity and a 10.9-inch display.

The company could even introduce a refreshed Mac Mini model powered by the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon.

Apple could delay the event

Bloomberg in its report has also added that its sources suggest that the event could be pushed back due to manufacturing delays.