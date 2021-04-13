Apple is reportedly working on a smartphone speaker that combines the elements of its HomePod speaker and the Apple TV with support for voice and video calls, Bloomberg reported. Also Read - Apple Arcade gets 32 new games, two more categories

Alongside this gizmo, Apple is also reportedly working on a smart speaker with a display similar to what we have seen on the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Mini. The development of both these devices is said to be in its early stages and the design and features are subjected to change in the course of time.

What to expect from Apple’s new hardware?

We don't know a lot about the upcoming accessory; however, it will have to fulfill a variety of roles post its introduction. As a TV accessory, the device could offer access to an array of games and also stream content with OTT platforms that Apple TV supports today.

The speakers would provide the utility of the HomePod and offer music playback, a smart voice assistant (Siri), and the camera onboard would offer users the option to make video calls to other users in that devices’ ecosystem. This is potentially a lot of functionalities for a single Apple device which is why it is key for the company to put all checks and balances in place before launching this device.

The second device in the works is a smart display that’s similar to what Google and Amazon already offer. Bloomberg was the first to report on the device and it’s said to offer a similar feature set like the TV accessory with a built-in display and a camera for video chatting.

An Apple TV hardware update long due

Apple is also said to be testing the device with a robotic arm to rotate with the display when the user is moving. Similar tech has already been seen on Samsung’s recently launched Robot Butler that was showcased at last year’s CES.

Apple hasn’t updated its Apple TV hardware lineup since 2017 which means that a new Apple TV hardware is long due. It recently discontinued its high-end HomePod to focus on the more affordable version of the HomePod Mini. Also, a hardware upgrade of the Apple TV has been in the rumour mill now with the possibility of bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the streaming device.