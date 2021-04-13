comscore Apple working on a new Apple TV with a camera and speaker onboard
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple reportedly working on a device that adds a camera and speaker to the Apple TV
News

Apple reportedly working on a device that adds a camera and speaker to the Apple TV

News

Apple is also reportedly working on a smart speaker with a display similar to what we have seen on the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Mini.

Apple-TV-smart-speaker

Apple is reportedly working on a smartphone speaker that combines the elements of its HomePod speaker and the Apple TV with support for voice and video calls, Bloomberg reported. Also Read - Apple Arcade gets 32 new games, two more categories

Alongside this gizmo, Apple is also reportedly working on a smart speaker with a display similar to what we have seen on the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Mini. The development of both these devices is said to be in its early stages and the design and features are subjected to change in the course of time. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling smartphone in January: Counterpoint

What to expect from Apple’s new hardware?

We don’t know a lot about the upcoming accessory; however, it will have to fulfill a variety of roles post its introduction. As a TV accessory, the device could offer access to an array of games and also stream content with OTT platforms that Apple TV supports today. Also Read - Apple likely testing search tags to enhance popular search results

The speakers would provide the utility of the HomePod and offer music playback, a smart voice assistant (Siri), and the camera onboard would offer users the option to make video calls to other users in that devices’ ecosystem. This is potentially a lot of functionalities for a single Apple device which is why it is key for the company to put all checks and balances in place before launching this device.

The second device in the works is a smart display that’s similar to what Google and Amazon already offer. Bloomberg was the first to report on the device and it’s said to offer a similar feature set like the TV accessory with a built-in display and a camera for video chatting.

An Apple TV hardware update long due

Apple is also said to be testing the device with a robotic arm to rotate with the display when the user is moving. Similar tech has already been seen on Samsung’s recently launched Robot Butler that was showcased at last year’s CES.

Apple hasn’t updated its Apple TV hardware lineup since 2017 which means that a new Apple TV hardware is long due. It recently discontinued its high-end HomePod to focus on the more affordable version of the HomePod Mini. Also, a hardware upgrade of the Apple TV has been in the rumour mill now with the possibility of bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the streaming device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 13, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO 7 series will be up for grabs via Amazon India
News
iQOO 7 series will be up for grabs via Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 leaked in new video

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 leaked in new video

Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more

Deals

Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more

New WhatsApp flaw discovered: Check details

News

New WhatsApp flaw discovered: Check details

Best 5 MOBA games for Android: Vainglory, FOG, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 MOBA games for Android: Vainglory, FOG, and more

Best 5 battle arena games for Android: Vainglory, FOG, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 battle arena games for Android: Vainglory, FOG, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple TV smart speaker combo could be launched soon

iQOO 7 series will be up for grabs via Amazon India

Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more

New WhatsApp flaw discovered: Check details

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple TV smart speaker combo could be launched soon

News

Apple TV smart speaker combo could be launched soon
Apple Arcade gets 32 new games

Gaming

Apple Arcade gets 32 new games
Apple takes 6 spots in top 10 best-selling smartphones list for January 2021

Mobiles

Apple takes 6 spots in top 10 best-selling smartphones list for January 2021
Apple likely testing search tags in App Store to enhance popular search results

News

Apple likely testing search tags in App Store to enhance popular search results
iMessage on Android will hurt Apple, says Epic Games in latest court filing

News

iMessage on Android will hurt Apple, says Epic Games in latest court filing

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 25 हजार से कम

TikTok हुआ दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा इंस्टॉल, मार्च में पिछड़ गए WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram और Messenger

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series भारत में 23 अप्रैल को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

iQOO 7 5G Series जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon पर सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE की तस्वीर लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Apple TV smart speaker combo could be launched soon
News
Apple TV smart speaker combo could be launched soon
iQOO 7 series will be up for grabs via Amazon India

News

iQOO 7 series will be up for grabs via Amazon India
Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more

Deals

Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more
New WhatsApp flaw discovered: Check details

News

New WhatsApp flaw discovered: Check details
Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

News

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers