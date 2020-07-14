Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

Apple has already confirmed that apps for Windows 10 will continue to work. Be it iTunes or any other app, the company has no plans to change things drastically. But a new report this week suggests Apple is probably working on new versions of iTunes or a new media app altogether. Also Read - Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app to help recover deleted data

Apparently, the company has posted a job listing for a creative Senior Software Engineer. This person will be working on the next generation of media apps for Windows, as per the post. The job posting has been there since July 9. Apple says the person having “experience with UWP is a big plus.” This clearly implies the new app will be compatible across multiple form factors and work on a modern operating platform. Also Read - Microsoft teases new-look Start Menu for Windows 10

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

We already know that Windows 10 has been designed to work in the apps ecosystem. So it won’t be surprising to see Apple come up with a refreshed iTunes built ground up for Windows. And supporting multi-devices could be a hint that the app could work on Xbox as well. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Windows 10 gets native Amazon Video app

Amazon Prime Video app is now available for Windows devices. The company video streaming platform is now available through Microsoft Store. You can download the app to any Windows device and use the service like any other platform. Before this, Amazon Prime content was streaming through popular web browsers on Windows.

The experience of using Amazon Prime video on the web never delivered app-like quality, especially on Windows devices. But the native Windows app ensures you can change that once and for all. Interestingly, Disney+ Hotstar is another streaming platform, from India, which is not available through Windows Store yet. Hopefully, that will be changing in the coming months as well.