comscore Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10
News

Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

News

Apple is looking out for engineers who will be working on media apps for Windows.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 7:08 PM IST
Apple-App-Store

Apple has already confirmed that apps for Windows 10 will continue to work. Be it iTunes or any other app, the company has no plans to change things drastically. But a new report this week suggests Apple is probably working on new versions of iTunes or a new media app altogether. Also Read - Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app to help recover deleted data

Apparently, the company has posted a job listing for a creative Senior Software Engineer. This person will be working on the next generation of media apps for Windows, as per the post. The job posting has been there since July 9. Apple says the person having “experience with UWP is a big plus.” This clearly implies the new app will be compatible across multiple form factors and work on a modern operating platform. Also Read - Microsoft teases new-look Start Menu for Windows 10

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

We already know that Windows 10 has been designed to work in the apps ecosystem. So it won’t be surprising to see Apple come up with a refreshed iTunes built ground up for Windows. And supporting multi-devices could be a hint that the app could work on Xbox as well. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Windows 10 gets native Amazon Video app

Amazon Prime Video app is now available for Windows devices. The company video streaming platform is now available through Microsoft Store. You can download the app to any Windows device and use the service like any other platform. Before this, Amazon Prime content was streaming through popular web browsers on Windows.

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon; test units already enters production

Also Read

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon; test units already enters production

The experience of using Amazon Prime video on the web never delivered app-like quality, especially on Windows devices. But the native Windows app ensures you can change that once and for all. Interestingly, Disney+ Hotstar is another streaming platform, from India, which is not available through Windows Store yet. Hopefully, that will be changing in the coming months as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 7:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details
News
Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

News

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

Realme C11 First Impressions

Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

News

PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand
Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature launched

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature launched
Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app

News

Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app
Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like Sound Assistant on MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like Sound Assistant on MIUI 12

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile रॉयल पास सीजन 14 की हुई शुरुआत, मिलेंगे कई नए रिवॉर्ड्स

OnePlus 8 Camera Review : डे-लाइट में बेहतर तो लो-लाइट में डिसेंट है परफॉर्मेंस

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया एक किफायती स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे

देश के सारे फीचर फोनों को स्मार्टफोन से बदलने की योजना: आईसीईए

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh पावर बैंक

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
News
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos
Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

News

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers