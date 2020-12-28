An issue with Apple’s iCloud backend that prevented new uses to set up and sign-in in to their Apple devices has been resolved. The problem which was first spotted by Apple Insider caused several new device and account activation failures. It seemed to have started around 4:45 am ET on December 25 and was resolved 36 hours later at 5:10 PM ET on December 26. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Many users who bought new iPad, iPhone, or MacBook devices on Christmas were unable to set up and sign in. Apart from this, the issue also impacted Apple Watch and HomePod users as well. "Some are noting long wait times for iCloud account creation and new device setup, while others are seeing complete failures," Apple Insider reported.

On December 26, Apple tweeted out saying they are facing high capacity, which is causing sign-in issues. Apple was replying to a Twitter user who was trying to set up their mom's new iPad and HomePod Mini and kept running into sign-in issues.

“We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours,” Apple said in a tweet.

It is unclear what caused the issue, but it is expected that a large number of people bought Apple products during the holiday season, especially as Christmas gifts, and tried to set up their new devices, which lead to high capacity at the time.

Apple launched its iPhone 12 series ahead of the holiday season in October with four models – Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Max.

Notably, Apple iPhone 12 was recorded as the best-selling 5G smartphone model in October 2020 despite being on sale for only two weeks in the month. It captured 16 percent of the global 5G smartphone models market share, according to a Counterpoint Research report. Apple iPhone 12 Pro scored the second position with eight percent worldwide.