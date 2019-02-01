Apple restores Facebook's ability to run internal apps on iOS devices

It was recently reported that Apple had blocked Facebook from running its internal (e.g. developer betas, pre-release versions) apps on iOS. The move came after a report revealed that Facebook had gained near-total access to the data on smartphones of volunteers (aged between 13 to 35 years) through an app, in exchange for $20 gift cards. Soon after, Facebook acknowledged that the app – Facebook Research – violated Apple’s developer guidelines and decided to shut it down on iOS (The app apparently will continue to exist on Android).

Just hours after the social media company’s removal of its questionable app from the iOS App Store, Apple has reinstated Facebook’s enterprise certificate, which manages software permissions for third-party apps on iOS devices. Essentially, this means that Facebook will again be able to install pre-release and beta versions of its internal apps on iOS devices for testing purposes.

“We have had our Enterprise Certification, which enables our internal employee applications, restored. We are in a process of getting our internal apps up and running. To be clear, this didn’t have an impact on our consumer-facing services,” a Facebook spokesman was quoted as giving a statement, in a report by The Verge.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Even if it took Apple just about a day to restore Facebook’s enterprise certification, it seems that the Cupertino-based technology major is on some sort of a mission to establish itself as a corporation that values the privacy of its users (and by extension, their data). Interestingly, Apple recently blocked Google’s enterprise certification as well, after it was revealed that a similar app from the search major – Screenwise Meter – allows Google to monitor and analyze data traffic on smartphones.