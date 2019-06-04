comscore
Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads; brings new home screen, mouse support, multitasking improvements and more

At the WWDC 2019 developer conference, Apple made a bunch of announcements and one of the key announcements was the all new iPadOS for iPads. Here’s all you need to know.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 9:29 AM IST
Apple iPadOS

Apple hosted its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2019, last night and the keynote saw a number of new announcements. The Cupertino giant announced iOS 13 for iPhones, new macOS Catalina, a new Mac Pro with modular design, and more. As a part of the software announcement, Apple also announced iPadOS for iPads, basically splitting iOS to form a new operating system designed for iPads.

“We have some big changes coming to iPad,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief. For a few years now, Apple has been tweaking the iOS to include more multitasking features, such as changes to the dock, split-screen and slide over multitasking improvements.

WWDC 2019: Apple announces iOS 13, iPad OS, watchOS 6, New Mac Pro, MacOS Catalina, and more

Also Read

WWDC 2019: Apple announces iOS 13, iPad OS, watchOS 6, New Mac Pro, MacOS Catalina, and more

So, the new iPadOS comes with a redesigned home screen, which now has widgets alongside app icons. These are the same widgets that you find in the Notification Center, but they are now available on the home screen. Apple has also added multitasking gestures such as drag and drop apps side-by-side, and quick sliding between multiple apps with just a swipe. You can also see all these apps in Exposé-like view.

By separating iPadOS from iOS, Apple will get more freedom to tweak the OS for larger screen. The new iPadOS also comes with improved Files app with column view just like Finder on macOS, support for iCloud Drive, thumb drives and input devices like USB mouse. What’s more, you can also import photos directly into apps like Lightroom.

Another improvement Apple made to the iPadOS includes desktop-class browsing, and a download manager. There are 30 new keyboard shortcuts, photo upload option, text size control and other options that come as a part of iPadOS. Lastly, Apple has also improved copy and paste features on iPadOS. So now, you can use three fingers to pinch for copy, three finger spread to paste, and three-finger swipe for undo.

There’s a lot more that iPadOS brings to the table. It is coming to the iPad Air 2, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad mini 5th gen, and iPad Pro models this fall. Developer and consumer betas will be available soon for those who want to try out the OS before the official release.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 9:29 AM IST

