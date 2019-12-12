comscore Apple iOS 12.4.4 update now available for older iPhones and more
  • Published: December 12, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Many times the smartphone manufacturers are accused of leaving their phones obsolete prematurely to force users on buying new models. Although, Apple is not one of them. The company has now released a major security iOS 12.4.4 update for its older iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices which are not compatible with iOS 13.

Earlier this year Apple released the iOS 13 update for many devices. The OS version, however, did not support some old Apple models including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and more.

Apple iOS 12.4.4 compatible models

The list of compatible iPhone models for the new iOS 12.4.4 update includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s. The update is also available for the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and sixth-generation iPod touch. The update doesn’t bring in any new features to the device. Although, it includes a major security bug fix for Face Time and other system-level security patches.

Now, if your device falls under the list of compatible ones, you will most likely receive the notification for the update by tonight or latest by tomorrow morning. However, if you do not receive a notification or miss out on it, you can also run the update manually. For that, go to Settings > General > Software Update and check for the update.

If you see the iOS 12.4.4 update, simply tap on download and install. It is always recommended that you run the update when connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection. Being an incremental security upgrade, the iOS 12.4.4 update package size is nearly 53.4MB, which will also depend on when you last updated your device.

Alternatively, users can also update their iPhone or iPad via iTunes. Though most people prefer doing it directly through the Settings panel, updating from iTunes is quite simple too. Just launch the iTunes app on your MacBook or Windows laptop. Connect your device to the PC with the lightning cable. Once you have done this, click on the icon for your device on the top-left corner. Then check if a new software update has arrived and start downloading. However, users are advised to back up their device before updating to avoid any data loss.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 11:47 AM IST

