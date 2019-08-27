comscore Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update
Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update

Apple says the newly released updates offer important security and stability updates, and are recommended for all users. Users can download the iOS 12.4.1 update over-the-air in the Settings app.

Apple iPhone XR (27)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple has rolled out new software updates for its devices, namely iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1. The latest iOS update is 101MB in size and the Apple WatchOS update is about 55MB size. Apple says the newly released updates offer important security and stability updates, and are recommended for all users. Users can download the iOS 12.4.1 update over-the-air in the Settings app.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can check for the iOS update in the Settings menu > General > Software Update. In addition, the new update is available on all eligible devices, GSMArena reports. Furthermore, to download the Apple WatchOS update, you can head over to the Apple Watch app > My Watch > General > Software Update for your wearable.

The latest iOS software update comes after a vulnerability was revealed recently. It allowed to jailbreak recent iPhone models with iOS 12.4. A few reports claim that the company has released the update to fix the jailbreaking vulnerability. Apple’s security support document states that the update addresses a vulnerability in which “A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges.” The company says “A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.”

On a completely different note, a number of foreign airlines operating in India have started following the ban on carrying Apple MacBook Pro. As per the ban, travelers will not be able to carry the MacBook Pro with them during traveling. This ban covers both the check-in as well as the cabin bag. Moreover, these airlines are only enforcing the guidelines that American and European flight regulators have set. This development has also pushed the DGCA to start examining the situation in the country. The MacBook Pro ban in a number of international flights coming just a month after Apple issued its official recall.

