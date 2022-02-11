Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 for iPhone and iPad users. The iOS 15.3.1 update is an emergency update and it fixes a single vulnerability on iPhones and iPads. Apple, in its security notes, wrote that the latest iOS update brings a single fix to the Apple WebKit, which is the browser engine that powers Apple’s web browser Safari. Also Read - Apple announces new updates so that AirTags can no longer stalk people

Apple said that iOS 15.3.1 update fixes that caused 'processing maliciously crafted web content' to 'arbitrary code execution'. Apple also said that it is aware of a report wherein this vulnerability may have been exploited. The company also said that the bug that was detailed under CVE-2022-22620 was reported by an anonymous researcher. Beyond that, the company didn't divulge any details about the bug, indicating that vulnerability could still be exploited by scammers.

In addition to releasing updates for iOS and iPadOS, Apple has rolled out macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and Safari 15.3 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, which fixes a similar bug in the mentioned.

Given the severity of the bug, it is advisable that iPhone and iPad users download the iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 on their Apple devices as soon as possible.

How to download iOS 15.3.1 on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap the General option.

Step 3: Tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Next, tap the Download and Install button and follow the instructions.

As far as availability is concerned, the iOS 15.3.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and newer models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, fifth generation iPad and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and the seventh generation iPod touch model.

It is worth noting that Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 update roughly two weeks after the company released iOS 15.3. The update fixes several critical bugs including a Safari bug that could leak users’ browsing history and Google account information to scammers. In addition to the Safari bug, the iOS 15.3 update also fixed an iCloud bug that could lead an app to access a user’s files on the platform. It fixed another bug that lead a malicious app to gain root privileges.