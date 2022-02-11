comscore Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update: Here's what's new
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update
News

Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update

News

Apple said that it is aware of a report where the Safari bug may have been actively exploited.

ios 15

Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 for iPhone and iPad users. The iOS 15.3.1 update is an emergency update and it fixes a single vulnerability on iPhones and iPads. Apple, in its security notes, wrote that the latest iOS update brings a single fix to the Apple WebKit, which is the browser engine that powers Apple’s web browser Safari. Also Read - Apple announces new updates so that AirTags can no longer stalk people

Apple said that iOS 15.3.1 update fixes that caused ‘processing maliciously crafted web content’ to ‘arbitrary code execution’. Apple also said that it is aware of a report wherein this vulnerability may have been exploited. The company also said that the bug that was detailed under CVE-2022-22620 was reported by an anonymous researcher. Beyond that, the company didn’t divulge any details about the bug, indicating that vulnerability could still be exploited by scammers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: The battle of the premiums

In addition to releasing updates for iOS and iPadOS, Apple has rolled out macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and Safari 15.3 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, which fixes a similar bug in the mentioned. Also Read - iOS 15 bug shared Siri recordings with Apple even if users opted out, thankfully a fix is coming

Given the severity of the bug, it is advisable that iPhone and iPad users download the iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 on their Apple devices as soon as possible.

How to download iOS 15.3.1 on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap the General option.

Step 3: Tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Next, tap the Download and Install button and follow the instructions.

As far as availability is concerned, the iOS 15.3.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and newer models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, fifth generation iPad and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and the seventh generation iPod touch model.

It is worth noting that Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 update roughly two weeks after the company released iOS 15.3. The update fixes several critical bugs including a Safari bug that could leak users’ browsing history and Google account information to scammers. In addition to the Safari bug, the iOS 15.3 update also fixed an iCloud bug that could lead an app to access a user’s files on the platform. It fixed another bug that lead a malicious app to gain root privileges.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 9:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Mobiles
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons

Photo Gallery

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

Photo Gallery

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

How To

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

News

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking
How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Features

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max
iOS 15 bug shared Siri recordings with Apple even if users opted out

Mobiles

iOS 15 bug shared Siri recordings with Apple even if users opted out
Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

News

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

Mughal Garden: कल से खुल रहा मुगल गार्डन, बस एक क्लिक में बुक करें ऑनलाइन टिकट

Realme कर रहा अपने पहले 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग स्मार्टफोन पर काम, चंद मिनटों में हो जाएगा चार्ज

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त Gold Royale Bundle, गेम को बना देते हैं और भी मजेदार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

नोकिया ने 5G के जमाने में लॉन्च किया 2G फीचर फोन, जानें क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Mobiles
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers