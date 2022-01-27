Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

Apple today rolled out its third major update to iOS 15. The company rolled out iOS 15 to all supported devices in September last year. It was followed by the roll out of iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.2 in October and December last year. Now, it has rolled out iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to all supported iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users. This new update fixes several critical bugs including the Safari 15 bug that could potentially leak users’ browsing history and Google account information. Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

In addition to the nasty Safari bug, iOS 15.3 fixes several major issues including an iCloud bug that could enable an app to access users’ files without permission. Additionally, the latest update also fixes bugs that could allow a malicious file to run codes in the background without letting users know and allow malicious websites containing ‘maliciously crafted web content’ to prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced. Also Read - Apple announces Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro users

Apart from this, the iOS 15.3 update fixes a bug that could allow a malicious application to be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple said that it is aware of incidents wherein ‘this issue may have been actively exploited.’ Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

iPhone users can download iOS 15.3 by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

It is worth noting that the latest iOS update doesn’t bring any new features to iPhones and iPads. Rather, this update is more focussed on delivering critical security updates with Apple recommending all users to download the update as soon as possible.

Apart from delivering updates to iPads and iPhones, Apple has also rolled out Safari 15.3 to macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina. This update fixes several major bugs in Apple’s web browser. As per the listing on Apple’s security page, in addition to fixing the bug that could leak users’ browsing history and sensitive information, the update also fixes a bug that could allow a maliciously crafted email to run arbitrary javascript among other things.