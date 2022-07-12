comscore Apple releases iOS 16 beta program for public testers
Apple rolls out iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta: Check details

Apple announced iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) that was held last month. The software was already accessible to developers as of now.

Photo Shuffle

Apple has started releasing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for public beta testers. Apple will gather the feedback from these testers so that it can improve in the needful fields, and then roll out for regular iOS users by the end of October or November. Apple announced iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) that was held last month. The software was already accessible to developers as of now. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' could be the rumoured rugged smartwatch by Apple

iOS 16, iPadOS 16 public beta released

Apple’s latest iOS and iPadOS first beta updates are now available for compatible iPhones and iPads as over-the-air updates. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, features

For the unversed, the iOS 16 public beta is compatible with iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later. The iPhone 14 series will come with the stable version of iOS 16 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to iOS 16, macOS Ventura to battle spyware, cyber attacks

Do note that this is the first public beta build, hence it will not be flawless and is likely to come with bugs and issues.

Apple iOS 16 features

With iOS 16, Apple now allows users to press and hold to edit their iPhone lockscreen. Users can change the fonts and add lock screen widgets like temperature, activity rings and a calendar. Users will also be able to edit any message they have sent. You can recall messages as well. Hence, unsend is a major change.

iOS 16 introduces new Focus behaviour widgets and lock screen looks. Users can have different lock screen for work and different lock screen for workout. dditionally, they can even add Focus filters within the apps, for example, Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari can display only the content that is relevant to a user’s Focus.

With iOS 16, users can set up a new device for their child with the help of iCloud. They can use parental controls that they had set on the previous device. Users will get tips for updating settings for their kids as they grow old like reminders to check location sharing settings, sharing iCloud Plus subscriptions and more.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 12:56 PM IST

