Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021

Apple has released public beta versions of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6. Here's everything we know about all of these updates.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini purple variants

(Representational Image)

Apple usually unveils its latest beta software during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) yearly event. That is when we will get to see beta versions of iOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12. However, ahead of the June event, the company has released the public beta versions of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6. Also Read - Apple's AirDrop has a security flaw that can reveal your personal data

Reports suggest that the public betas released are the same as the first developer beta versions rolled out earlier this week. Also Read - Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New homescreen for iPad, smarter notifications for iPhone

As of now, Apple has not revealed the list of changes that are a part of the iOS 14.6 beta version, however, the changes are not expected to be too big, and will be majorly building on features already seen on iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Also Read - Apple's AirTag works with Android devices too: Here's how

Apart from these, the company is also soon expected to launch watchOS 7.4 and macOS 11.3. A Release Candidate (RC) update for macOS 11.3 has already been rolled out and it comes with customisation options for Safari, new ways to rearrange different sections on the Start Page and more.

How to install the new public beta updates?

If you want to download and test out iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 on your eligible device, you can follow the given steps.

  • Head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website.
  • Log in using your Apple ID, which is signed into the eligible device.
  • Select the update and press send.
  • The beta update will now show up as an OTA update on your device, which you can install.

Note, it is recommended that you back up your device first before installing the update.

WWDC 2021

Apple is expected to reveal its upcoming iOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 developer betas during its WWDC event starting June 7 and going on till June 11. It is also expected to reveal the release schedules for the developer betas of all of its operating system arms.

Published Date: April 26, 2021 2:28 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 26, 2021 2:28 PM IST

