Apple rolls out macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta update with a major feature

Apple has rolled out a new macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update, which is a second beta update. It brings a major change to how macOS manages MacBook charging. With this update, Apple is introducing a battery health management feature, which will help improve the lifespan of your Mac notebook’s battery. Read on to know more about this feature.

“The battery health management feature in macOS 10.15.5 is designed to improve your battery’s lifespan by reducing the rate at which it chemically ages. The feature does this by monitoring your battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns,” Apple said. In simpler terms, if your MacBook is mostly left on charge, this new Battery Health Management feature will stop your MacBook from charging to full capacity.

9to5Mac reported that the newly introduced feature is accessible on MacBooks that charge via Thunderbolt 3, not MagSafe. Apple has also explained that the feature benefits your battery’s long-term lifespan, but it can also “reduce the amount of time your Mac runs on one battery charge when capacity limits are applied. If your priority is making your Mac notebook last as long as possible before recharging, you can turn the feature off. When battery health management is turned on, your battery’s maximum charging capacity might be limited.”

Apple also wants you to note that if you turn the Battery Health Management feature off, then battery’s lifespan may reduce. The cited source reported that the latest beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 is currently available to only developers. It will reportedly be available soon to public beta users as well. For more information on this feature, you can visit Apple’s support page, where it has given a detailed description of the feature. The company has even shared as to how one can turn off or control the battery health management feature.