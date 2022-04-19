comscore How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji
Apple releases new emoticons including a pregnant man emoji: Here's what netizens have to say

The latest emoticons come more than two years after the iPhone maker added same-sex couples and gender-neutral emojis.

Apple releases new emojis including a pregnant man, netizens are not happy

Apple released a number of new emoticons including ‘pregnant man’ and ‘pregnant person’ emoji in January this year. These emojis were a part of an optional update at the time. Then with the launch of the iOS 15.4.1, the company released these emojis to all iPhone and iPad users. The new emojis come with five different skin tones that users can choose from. The latest emoticons come more than two years after the iPhone maker added same-sex couples and gender-neutral emojis. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 specifications leaked ahead of launch: All you need to know

Meanwhile, internet has reacted in a different way by making fun of the iPhone maker. “Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet?” wrote one user. “Don’t you think it looks like beer belly man?” added another. One Twitter user mentioned, “So as everybody knows the new emojis are in a pregnant man […] so abortion isn’t only a woman’s issue any longer? It’s not women’s healthcare? Men can have abortions [too]?” Also Read - Apple working on a HomePod with a FaceTime camera, running tvOS: Report

Apple released iOS 15.4.1 and iPad iPadOS 15.4.1 to the compatible iPhones and iPads in March. The update brings tons of new features to the Apple devices, which includes new emojis, new Siri features and vaccine cards among other things. But the most feature that Apple has rolled out is the ability to unlock iPhones and iPads using FaceID even while wearing a mask.

The iOS 15.4.1 update also brings new emoji faces such as hand gestures, and household objects. Apple says that the handshake emoji now allows users to choose separate skin tones for each hand.

Apple has also released updates to its virtual assistant, Siri, which includes the ability to provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer devices and inclusion of a new voice for more inclusivity. Additionally, the company has added episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes in its Podcasts app, support for adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders in Shortcuts and the ability to add saved passwords in notes in the Settings app.

  Published Date: April 19, 2022 3:28 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 19, 2022 3:30 PM IST

