Apple accidentally allowed popular malware to run on MacOS

Apple couldn't detect any issue with the code running over the malware and gave its approval.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 6:16 PM IST
Apple-iMac-gets-2x-more-performance-small-business-screen

Image credit: Apple

Apple is known for having stringent security policies to avoid major breaches. The company makes sure that its user’s data remains secure. Which is why it was puzzling to hear that it allowed a popular malware to run on Macs. Security researchers, quoted by Techcrunch, have discovered the first malware to affect Mac devices. And its presence raises concerns as to how Apple allowed the malware to run in the first place. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2021 could support in-air gestures

To make matters worse, the malware is disguised as Adobe Flash installer. The report says this malware have existed for many years. But until now, Apple managed to block its access on Mac devices. This development was reported by Patrick Wardle, who is a known Mac security researcher. He confirmed that Apple strangely approved the installer that was running on the code used by the Shlayer malware. Also Read - Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

Wardle was surprised to see Apple clear the same malicious code that has already raised concerns among security agencies. The Shlayer malware is notorious and powerful enough to work through HTTPS websites as well. It manages to push malware-ridden ads that help advertisers make money in the background. Thankfully, Wardle reached out to Apple and the company immediately decided to change the security system at its end. This will make sure the upcoming macOS updates don’t clear the malware, endangering millions of Mac users across the globe. Also Read - Apple removes Epic Games account and all its apps from App Store

Apple working on its search engine to compete with Google

New rumors suggest that Apple may be working on its own search engine to compete with Google search. There are indications of several changes to Spotlight Search that are taking place with the arrival of iOS 14 and iPad OS 14, as well as a significant update to Applebot. This means that the company may be launching its own search engine.

Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

It would likely be ad-free, completely private, and have significantly deeper integrations with the operating system. For now, we do not know how it will be and much less how it will work. If it will be accessible to everyone or can only be accessed from Apple devices.

Best Sellers