Apple schedules 'special event' for December 2 in New York City

Apple is hosting a special media event that is set to be held on December 2 in New York City to honor 2019s top apps and games. The purported invite, tweeted out by American tech and social media commentator Lance Ulanoff on Monday features a gold-colored App Store logo.

“Loved by millions. Created by the best,” the invite posted on Twitter says. “Join us for an Apple special event honoring our favourite apps and games of 2019.”

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019



Apple usually does share their picks for favorite apps and games by the end of the year. But this year, it seems that the iPhone maker will be holding a full event for the very first time, so there is not much known about what this event is going to be.

Last week, the Cupertino-based company Apple unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to 80 percent faster performance for Rs 1,99,900. Featuring a 16-inch Retina Display, latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, MacBook Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and will come soon to stores around the world.

Moving to specifications, the MacBook Pro comes with a 16-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels. It comes with 6-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos enhancement. The 100-watt-hour battery is rated to offer 11 hours “wireless web” usage. Apple has also bundled a 96W USB Type-C charger along with the laptop.

The MacBook Pro comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and a headphone jack. You also get Touch Bar, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Force Touch trackpad. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

