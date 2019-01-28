Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

It looks like Apple is planning to launch new models of its portable tablet, the iPad. According to recent information, the company may be looking at launching new models of iPad with the refreshed 10-inch model and the iPad Mini. We are not sure about when the company is planning to launch the new devices but it is possible that it may launch it around WWDC 2019. It is also possible that the company can launch the device in a separate launch event as it did while launching the cheaper iPad that was geared towards the education sector.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the company is planning to launch three new models of the iPad in the first half of 2019. These models will include two different variants of the entry-level iPad and one for the iPad Mini 5. The information about these models was revealed after the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certified seven different models of iPads with iOS 12 that have not yet launched in the market. The report stated that these models include A2123, A2124, A2126, A2153, A2154, A2152, and A2133.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Considering that the report stated that Apple is planning to launch three models, the rest may be variants for the three models with and without Cellular connectivity. Currently, there is no other information available on the new iPad models. However, we can guesstimate that the new models will come with new and updated hardware with possibly a new design that may emphasize on the bezel-less design that we have seen in the iPad Pro 2018 and the MacBook Air 2018.

These devices are in line with previous reports by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As noted in the report, Kuo initially predicted last year that the company may launch new iPad models during the spring of 2019. We are not sure if the company is planning to launch an updated version of the cheaper iPad that the company launched last year but it is also possible that the company may replace that with the upcoming iPad models.