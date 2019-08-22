comscore Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera
Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Apple September Event - Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to headline the event next month in Cupertino, California.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 7:04 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock 1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple is set to launch three new iPhone models next month. The new iPhones from Apple will feature the ‘Pro’ branding for the first time. The company has filed several unreleased devices with Eurasian database. The upcoming iPhone lineup is expected to arrive alongside refreshed iPad, updated Apple Watch next month. The beta version of iOS 13 hinted at Apple holding an event on September 10. Here’s what Apple might announce ahead of holiday shopping season:

Apple iPhone 11 lineup

While Apple iPhone 11 lineup has leaked multiple times, a new Bloomberg report sheds more light. The Cupertino-based company is planning to launch three new iPhones. The devices might be named as iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These devices will succeed iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. These devices will look identical to predecessors from the front and might come in new finish.

The report states that Apple will go for matte finish as opposed to glossy finish from last year. It is also planning to use a new shatter resistant glass this year. All the three models will be powered by new Apple A13 processor. Apple is reportedly adding a new component known as matrix co-processor for math-heavy tasks. They will also feature updated OLED screens but lack 3D Touch and offer enhanced water resistance.

With 2019 iPhone lineup, Apple is focusing on the camera performance big time. The Pro models are tipped to feature an additional lens for ultra wide angle shots. Bloomberg reports that the sensors will capture three images simultaneously. It will automatically correct for any missed action. The iPhone remains benchmark for video and this year, Apple is trying to further improve the system. The new models will let users retouch, apply filters. The iPhone XR successor will get an additional sensor for zoom.

Other planned changes include the addition of reverse wireless charging. Apple is also planning improvement to Face ID sensor for wider field of view. None of these models will support 5G and Apple plans to add the feature next year.

Apple iPad and Mac

This year, Apple is planning a revamp for the iPad lineup as well. It plans to update the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 9.7-inch iPad aimed at the education market. These models will get updated cameras and faster processors. The new low-end model is said to feature a 10.2-inch display ending the tradition of 9.7-inch models. Apple is also planning a new MacBook Pro with 16-inch display this year.

Apple Watch, AirPods 3, updated HomePod and more

Apple is also planning a new generation of Apple Watch to launch alongside iPhone Pro models. The beta of iOS 13 has already revealed that it will feature titanium or ceramic casing. They will also feature bigger screens. Apple is also planning expensive AirPods 3 with water resistance and noise cancellation. Lastly, HomePod is set to get a cheaper model as early as next year.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 7:04 PM IST

