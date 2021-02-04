Apple services face outage, now back online

Several Apple services faced disruptions and partial outage earlier this morning, as per the company’s dashboard. The services that faced outages include Apple Music and Radio, iCloud Drive, iCloud Mail, Photos, Notes, iCloud Backups, Contacts, Find My, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro start receiving Android 11 update, here's how you can download

Apple acknowledged in its support page that "users may be unable to use this service". However, do note that the services are back online. As of now, at 3:40 PM IST, the Apple support page reflects all services as available. The problems did not seem worldwide or widespread.

According to a report by iMore, which quoted Downdetector, users reported issues with streaming music on Apple Music as well as with Website and log-in as well. Further, the 'Listen Now' tab showed up an error when loading Apple Music, the report pointed out.

Outages with Apple services were reported across the US, as well as in Canada and the UK, as per a Downdetector map. An error message was showing up for some users in the ‘For You’ tab in Apple’s iTunes.

“Some services are currently experiencing an outage. Hang tight and keep checking back: https://s.apple.com/dE4h2p8i2O If you’d like to connect with us in DM, we can look further,” Apple replied to a user on Twitter, who complained of an issue where they could not reset the password and their account was locked.

Some services are currently experiencing an outage. Hang tight and keep checking back: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm If you’d like to connect with us in DM, we can look further. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) February 3, 2021

To reiterate, The Apple System page shows the issues with its services including Find My, iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, Mac App Store, iCloud Notes, iCloud Notes, iCloud Mail, etc have been resolved and are available.