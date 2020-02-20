comscore Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPad Pro and iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) on March 31. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: February 20, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Apple is reportedly all set to launch its new iPad Pro as well as iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) on March 31. The sales of the new iPhone will reportedly take place in the first week of April. Earlier, the Cupertino giant was rumored to unveil the device in mid-March. A fresh report also claims that the Apple iPad Pro is already in production, and its release date is set for April.

GSMArena reported that production difficulties associated with the Coronavirus outbreak could delay shipment. the iPhone maker recently updated its quarterly guidance. Apple said worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. It also noted that demand for its products will be affected within China. While Apple said that its factories have opened, it might be having issues nonetheless. The outbreak has reportedly affected the launch of two yet-to-be-announced products.

Besides, the iPad Pro is said to come with a triple camera system, similar to the iPhone 11 lineup. It was said to come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch models and will be powered by Apple A13X chipset. The brand is also expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro in March this year.

iPhone SE 2 / iPhone9: Expected features

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 will carry the design from the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. The new phone will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen. The Apple iPhone 8, which is still selling for $449 (roughly Rs 31,950), might be discontinued after the iPhone SE 2 launches.

The new iPhone is also expected to bring back Touch ID. Apple could either use the fingerprint recognition service in the home button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former is more likely if Apple sticks with a small 4.7-inch screen. The phone is also expected to use the same Apple A13 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 11.

