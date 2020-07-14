Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Apple iPhone users faced battery issues a few years back should get their claim very soon. The company was to pay $500 million as settlement fine. The company was accused of slowing down older iPhones so that customers would buy new phones. According to this report by MacRumors, Apple has now set up a website through which the affected users can sign up for their claim. Also Read - Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from their MacBook laptops

People can feed their iPhone serial number to see if their device is eligible for the $25 (Rs 1,820 approx) cash payment from Apple. The settlement includes phones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and even iPhone SE. Apple users from India are also expected to be part of the list who can claim the payout.

Apple iPhones eligible for the payment

If the mentioned iPhone models installed the software updates before December 21, 2017, they are eligible. In case you don't remember, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE devices were running iOS 10.2.1 or later. Additionally, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.

So if your iPhone model fits into any of these criteria, Apple will be paying up from its $500 million settlement. But the report says there will be a final hearing on the matter in December. Apple will clear the payment immediately, once the settlement passes without any hindrance.

Apple also had a battery replacement program in order to cover up and appease angry customers. At that time, the brand lowered the cost replacing batteries to $29, down from $79. A few years back, the company also introduced a new ‘Battery Health’ feature in iOS 11.3. The option was available under the Battery section of iOS’ settings. It allowed users to check the maximum operating capacity (measured in terms of a percent) of their iPhones.