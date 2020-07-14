comscore Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out
News

Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

News

The company had to settle the case by agreeing to pay $500 million which works out at $25 per device.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 7:30 PM IST
apple-iphone-8-review-lead

Apple iPhone users faced battery issues a few years back should get their claim very soon. The company was to pay $500 million as settlement fine. The company was accused of slowing down older iPhones so that customers would buy new phones. According to this report by MacRumors, Apple has now set up a website through which the affected users can sign up for their claim. Also Read - Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from their MacBook laptops

People can feed their iPhone serial number to see if their device is eligible for the $25 (Rs 1,820 approx) cash payment from Apple. The settlement includes phones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and even iPhone SE. Apple users from India are also expected to be part of the list who can claim the payout. Also Read - iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger and earpods: Report

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Apple iPhones eligible for the payment

If the mentioned iPhone models installed the software updates before December 21, 2017, they are eligible. In case you don’t remember, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE devices were running iOS 10.2.1 or later. Additionally, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

So if your iPhone model fits into any of these criteria, Apple will be paying up from its $500 million settlement. But the report says there will be a final hearing on the matter in December. Apple will clear the payment immediately, once the settlement passes without any hindrance.

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from their MacBook laptops

Also Read

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from their MacBook laptops

Apple also had a battery replacement program in order to cover up and appease angry customers. At that time, the brand lowered the cost replacing batteries to $29, down from $79. A few years back, the company also introduced a new ‘Battery Health’ feature in iOS 11.3. The option was available under the Battery section of iOS’ settings. It allowed users to check the maximum operating capacity (measured in terms of a percent) of their iPhones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 7:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works
News
Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works
Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

News

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works

News

Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazfit Bip S Lite स्मार्ट वॉच 29 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

PUBG Mobile रॉयल पास सीजन 14 की हुई शुरुआत, मिलेंगे कई नए रिवॉर्ड्स

OnePlus 8 Camera Review : डे-लाइट में बेहतर तो लो-लाइट में डिसेंट है परफॉर्मेंस

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया एक किफायती स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे

देश के सारे फीचर फोनों को स्मार्टफोन से बदलने की योजना: आईसीईए

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review

News

Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works
News
Apple sets up website for users to claim iPhone battery pay out: How it works
Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

News

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos
Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

News

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers