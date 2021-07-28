Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

Apple posted results for third quarter earlier on Wednesday. The results showed that the Cupertino based tech giant has shined in the quarter and the credit for it simply goes to iPhone, MacBook and iPad sales. Also Read - Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Besides showing massive growth in the quarter, Apple executives have warned that supply chain delays could impact the company's revenue in the next quarter. Apple said that the supply chain delay could mainly impact iPad and iPhone.

Apple posts record revenue

The June quarter report showed that Apple's revenue has gone up by 36 percent YoY, which totals at $81.41 billion for the quarter. It also highlights that iPhone revenue alone has gone up almost 50 percent and accounted for $39.57 billion.

Mac and iPad sales have also increased YoY. As per the report, Mac accounted for $8.24 billion and iPad for $7.37 billion in the quarter. Revenue of other Apple services have also gone up by 33 percent with $17.48 billion.

The other category including products such as AirPods and Apple Watch has also seen a growth. The category revenue increased by 40 percent YoY, which accounted for $8.77 billion, the report showed.

Pandemic could have helped

Analysts have suggested that the growth in revenue of Apple products could be due to the change on work life. With more and more people moving to work from home structure, the sales of faster laptops and mobile phones have gone up drastically.

Some analysts have also suggested that the increase in sales of iPads and Macs could be due to schools moving to home and students looking for laptops and iPads to attend classes on a regular basis. In this scenario, Apple’s Student discount program could have helped the company to increase sale.