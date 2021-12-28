Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

Apple is moving back to closed stores in light of the Omicron coronavirus. The tech giant has decided to shutter 12 of its stores in New York City. The cases of Omicron in the nation have been increasing. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

While the stores have been shut for walk-in customers, they can still pick up their online orders at the Apple Stores.

The company released a statement saying, "We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees."

The company had earlier shut its stores in the United States and Canada owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Some of the store’s employees were also found to be exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

Apple has also mandated the use of face masks for both store workers as well as employees in all its US stores.

The Omicron variant is also causing a threat in India. Positivity rates are climbing ahead of New Year and some of the states have even set up night curfews to restrain the spread. So far, no major tech giant has announced the closure of stores. India currently has 75,456 active covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of Omicron cases have surged to above 650 in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at around 167, followed by Delhi with 165 cases and Kerala with 57 confirmed cases of Omicron in the state. Goa is the latest in the list of states where the new variant has been spotted.