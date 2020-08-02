Remember the weather app which Apple bought earlier this year? As of August 1, the app is no longer available for Android users. Apple acquired the popular weather app Dark Sky and confirmed it will shut down the Android and Wear OS apps in July. Later on, they decided to postpone the deadline to August 1, and now Android users will see it inactive. Also Read - Apple buys startup that converts iPhone into payment terminal

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Meanwhile, Dark Sky, through its post here, said the service for existing users and subscribers will continue until August 1, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.

Apple keeps Dark Sky exclusively for iOS

As pointed out earlier, there will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store. The Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. And since Dark Sky is now owned by Apple, the privacy terms also change. "As part of this transition, the use of Dark Sky by the company is subject to the Apple Privacy Policy, which can be found at apple.com/privacy."

“Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021,” Adam Grossman, co-founder, Dark Sky had said. Dark Sky’s Android app has been downloaded more than a million times. While Google offers its own built-in weather system, the third-party app was popular with Android users for its extensive set of features.

Now, we expect Apple to integrate Dark Sky into iOS, which they always do when buying a technology company. Earlier this year, Apple reportedly acquired a startup called Mobeewave. This company is known to convert iPhone into card payment terminals.