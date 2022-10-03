comscore Apple users can no longer use SIM to activate their cellular network on iPads
Apple SIM can no longer be used to activate cellular plans for iPads

Apple users are told to contact their carrier for details on activating a new plan with their device.

Image: Apple

Users of Apple iPads with cellular service must either use eSIM or a new physical SIM card in order to activate a data plan for their tablet, since they can no longer utilise the Apple SIM that comes with their device. Also Read - Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

According to MacRumors, the tech giant included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads to allow users to quickly get set up with cellular data plans from carriers, without needing to wait for a carrier’s physical SIM to be delivered for use. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

However, since October 1, Apple SIM can’t be used for that task at all, the report said. Also Read - How to schedule emails on iOS 16 with the updated Mail app

An update to an Apple support page explained that from October 1, “Apple SIM technology will no longer be available for activating new cellular data plans on iPad”.



Apple initially included the Apple SIM in 2014, originally as a physical nano-SIM that could be placed in the SIM tray. Later, an Apple SIM was embedded into the hardware itself, along with a SIM card tray.

For the unversed, Apple is expected to launch a refreshed version or the 10th generation of the entry-level iPad currently in production with significant design changes.

The device is expected to feature a larger 10.5-inch display with slightly thinner bezels, a USB-C port, and a flat-edged enclosure with a protruding rear camera. The lower-cost iPad is rumored to gain a faster A14 Bionic chip and 5G support for cellular models.

Meanwhile, the upcoming updated iPad Pro is likely to come with an M2 chipset. Apple is also expected to announce iPadOS 16 at the event. It might come with minor updates and features for non-M1 iPads like Messages, Safari and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 8:53 PM IST
