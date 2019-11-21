Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Just like every other year, Apple has launched Smart Battery Cases for the new iPhone 11-series smartphones. This means that if you are an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max owner, you can head over to the Apple website and buy the battery cases. These being official cases, you don’t need to buy any third-party cases. Here is all you need to know about Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11-series.

Apple Smart Battery Cases: Pricing

Irrespective of which iPhone 11-series smartphone you have, you can buy the case for $129 (roughly Rs 9,250). The Pro model users can choose between White, Black and Pink Sand color options. For iPhone 11 users, there is just Black and White color options. While the Apple Smart Battery Cases are launched in the US, they are yet to make it to the Indian shores.

Smart Battery Cases: Features

These are the third generation battery cases, the first being introduced for iPhone 6s. One of the interesting things about these cases is that they come with built-in rechargeable battery. This means, you don’t need to carry any external power bank with you. It keeps charging your smartphone battery until the case battery is completely drained out. Apple says, the Smart Battery Cases offer up to 50 percent additional battery life to your iPhones.

The interesting change with this year’s smart cases is a dedicated camera button on the right. Press the button to launch the camera app, even when the screen is locked. A single press captures photos, whereas as long press starts video recording. What’s more? The cases come with Qi-certification too. This means you can charge the case battery using wired connection (Lighting) or using a wireless charger. It also comes with support for USB-PD fast charging.