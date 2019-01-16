Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched

Apple has just launched its official Smart Battery Cases for the latest iPhone devices that it launched in 2018. This means that if you are an iPhone XS, XS Max or XR owner then you can head the Apple website and purchase a Smart Battery Case instead of buying a third-party case or carrying around a separate portable power bank. According to the report, the company has launched the Smart Battery Cases in two colors including Black and White at a price of $129 each.

According to the images of the Smart Battery Cases, there are no significant changes in the design and the new ones are similar to the old ones that the company offered with its iPhone 7. If you have not used any such case then it is almost like a protective smartphone case with a bump on the back to accommodate the battery. The key highlight of the latest cases is that they come with support for Qi wireless charging which means that users can change the battery case with the help of any Qi-certified wireless charger.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Taking all the devices that these Smart Battery Cases support, it is worth noting that each case comes with different battery capacity. This depends on on the side of the smartphone along with the battery bump on the back. According to the product description of the Smart Battery Cases, the case for XS provides “up to 33 hours of talk time”, for XS Max provides “up to 37 hours of talk time”, and for the iPhone XR provides “up to 39 hours of talk time”.

The product description page also gives an indication of total internet use and video playback that different devices can offer when paired along with the cases. Unsurprisingly, the Apple iPhone XR provides the maximum number of hours for all three things measured which are likely because of the smaller screen size than the XS and the XS Max.