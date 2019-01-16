comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched

News

The cases come with Qi wireless charging support which means that they can be charged with any Qi-certified wireless charger.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Apple iPhone XS Smart Battery Case

Image credit: Apple

Apple has just launched its official Smart Battery Cases for the latest iPhone devices that it launched in 2018. This means that if you are an iPhone XS, XS Max or XR owner then you can head the Apple website and purchase a Smart Battery Case instead of buying a third-party case or carrying around a separate portable power bank. According to the report, the company has launched the Smart Battery Cases in two colors including Black and White at a price of $129 each.

According to the images of the Smart Battery Cases, there are no significant changes in the design and the new ones are similar to the old ones that the company offered with its iPhone 7. If you have not used any such case then it is almost like a protective smartphone case with a bump on the back to accommodate the battery. The key highlight of the latest cases is that they come with support for Qi wireless charging which means that users can change the battery case with the help of any Qi-certified wireless charger.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Taking all the devices that these Smart Battery Cases support, it is worth noting that each case comes with different battery capacity. This depends on on the side of the smartphone along with the battery bump on the back. According to the product description of the Smart Battery Cases, the case for XS provides “up to 33 hours of talk time”, for XS Max provides “up to 37 hours of talk time”, and for the iPhone XR provides “up to 39 hours of talk time”.

Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report

Also Read

Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report

The product description page also gives an indication of total internet use and video playback that different devices can offer when paired along with the cases. Unsurprisingly, the Apple iPhone XR provides the maximum number of hours for all three things measured which are likely because of the smaller screen size than the XS and the XS Max.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
thumb-img
News
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
thumb-img
News
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report

News

Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report
Apple reportedly replaced over 11 million iPhone batteries under replacement program in 2018

News

Apple reportedly replaced over 11 million iPhone batteries under replacement program in 2018
Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

News

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

वनप्लस 5 और 5T को मिली नई ओपन Beta अपडेट, शामिल किए गए हैं कई नए फीचर्स और सुधार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ को गीकबेंच पर मिला अच्छा स्कोर, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL का 299 रुपये ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान देगा 1.5GB डाटा हर दिन, जानें सभी फायदें

प्ले स्टोर से गूगल हटाएगी गलत तरीके से कॉल लॉग और SMS का एक्सेस मांगने वाली ऐप्स

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs