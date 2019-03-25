Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Apple is hosting a ‘Special Event’ today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The event kicks off at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST), and Apple has already started teasing some sort of a theater live stream from the inside.

A lot of people thought Apple publicly turned on its March 25 event live stream early, which also had some occasional curtain raising for teasers like people cleaning the stage to a video of a dancer to an incoming iPhone call from Captain America actor Chris Evans. However, it all appears to be CGI version of the keynote theater with different camera angles, just to keep people on toes for the event later today.

How to watch live stream of Apple Special Event on March 25

Apple will live stream the ‘Special Event’ at 10am PDT (which will be 10:30pm IST). In order to watch the Apple event live stream, you can head to Apple Events page on the official website, while Apple mentions that the stream can be best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later. Similarly, viewers can use a Mac with Safari browser on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

For non-Apple products, the live stream will work on any PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

What to expect from Apple Special Event

Most reports have pointed out that Apple will launch its standalone TV and video subscription service to take on giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video today at the Steve Jobs Theater. The company said to have already started producing original exclusive content and may have signed deals with various content providers. The streaming service will reportedly be available globally soon after the launch.

As per WSJ (via Engadget), Apple has been negotiating to offer subscriptions of channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz for $9.99 each. Apple reportedly plans to do that through its new TV app, which would also include Apple’s original content.

Apple might also launch a news service, which is reported to cost around same $9.99 a month. The report mentions that Apple’s focus would primarily be on “general news, politics and lifestyles” rather than its traditional business news. It could also include more than 200 magazines (such as Glamour and People) along with newspapers.