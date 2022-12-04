comscore Apple speeds up its plans to shift manufacturing to India: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Speeds Up Its Plans To Shift Manufacturing To India Heres Why
News

Apple speeds up its plans to shift manufacturing to India: Here's why

News

Apple aims to ship 40-45 percent of iPhones from India compared with a single-digit percentage currently.

Highlights

  • Apple is facing a shortage of iPhone 14 Pro models.
  • This is primarily due to China’s zero-Covid policy.
  • Now, Apple is planning to shift production to India and Vietnam.
Apple

Image: Pixabay

Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of China unrest over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments could drop by 15-20 million this holiday season: Here's why

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is “telling suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam” in order to “reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn”. Also Read - In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

The China upheaval, which hit its key supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory last month resulting in violent protests, means “Apple no longer feels comfortable having so much of its business tied up in one place,” the report said, citing analysts and people in the Apple supply chain. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple’s primary 5G modem supplier for 2023 iPhones

Apple aims to ship 40-45 percent of iPhones from India compared with a single-digit percentage currently, according to famed analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

Kuo has predicted that iPhone shipments in the fourth quarter this year are likely to reach around 70 million to 75 million units, nearly 10 million less than market projections before the China turmoil.

The top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have particularly been hit hard, according to him.

Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025, according to JP Morgan.

In a fillip to India’s thrust on local manufacturing, Apple earlier this year kicked off the production of new iPhone 14 in India, a first for the tech giant as it narrows down the manufacturing period of new iPhones in the country to cut dependence on China.

Buoyed by the ease-of-doing business and friendly local manufacturing policies, Apple’s ‘Make in India’ iPhones will potentially account for close to 85 percent of its total iPhone production for the country this year, according to industry experts.

The import of iPhones to India is likely to come down to 15 per cent this year (from 50 per cent in 2019), while domestic manufacturing by the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to go up substantially to 85 percent, according to market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple’s iPhone production in India is slated to jump from 7 million iPhones in 2021 to touch a new milestone of around 12-13 million iPhones in 2022.

As per CMR, the contribution of domestic iPhone manufacturing in India jumped from 50 percent in 2019 to 73 percent in 2021.

In the meantime, the percentage of imported iPhones to India decreased from 50 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent in 2020, 27 per cent in 2021 and around 15 per cent this year — showing a significant make in India’s boom for Apple.

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.

The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 4, 2022 3:20 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode to select iOS users
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode to select iOS users
How Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5B times safer

Mobiles

How Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5B times safer

Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier

News

Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier

How to check live train status, PNR status on Paytm

How To

How to check live train status, PNR status on Paytm

Tecno Pova 4 to arrive in India soon: Check details

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 4 to arrive in India soon: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple speeds up its plans to shift manufacturing to India: Check details

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode to select iOS users

How Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5B times safer

Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier

Tecno Pova 4 to arrive in India soon: Check details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial