comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier
News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple started Project Antique with the single goal of identifying second supplier for 5G modem.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 4:54 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Logo Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple has confirmed that it held talks with Samsung Electronics and MediaTek along with existing vendor Intel Corp to supply 5G modem chips for 2019 iPhone models. The discussion between these companies was revealed during testimony of Apple executive at the ongoing trial between Qualcomm Inc and the US Federal Trade Commission on Friday. Apple used a modem from Qualcomm exclusively on its iPhones between 2011 and 2016. However, starting in 2016, Apple decided to split the modem business between Qualcomm and Intel and last year, the iPhone maker went ahead with dropping Qualcomm altogether and using only Intel modems on three new iPhone models – the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

During the testimony on Friday, Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins confirmed that the company considered MediaTek and Samsung to supply the chips for next generation of wireless network, widely known as 5G. Qualcomm is undisputed leader in the 5G wireless communication and its modems are expected to power 5G smartphones from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi in 2019. The 5G mobile telephony is expected to enable gigabit throughput speeds on mobile with low latency and will aid in connected vehicles and home IoT solutions.

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

Also Read

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

Apple parted ways with Qualcomm citing the San Diego-based semiconductor company is charging extensively for patent license and is dominating its position as the industry leader. Apple and its partners sued the company first and the FTC has also sued the company alleging that it engaged in anti competitive patent license practice to maintain its dominant position in the modem chip business.

During the testimony, Blevins also confirmed that Apple sought for multiple suppliers but signed exclusive agreement with Qualcomm since it offered deep rebates on patent license costs in exchange for exclusivity. Apple broke off a deal with Intel in 2013 to supply modems for the iPad Mini 2 because it would lose rebates from Qualcomm. Later that year, Apple started its “Project Antique” to secure a second modem supplier, Blevins testified.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Apple thus introduced Intel as second supplier in 2016 and 2017, and migrated fully to the chipmaker’s modems when it launched three new iPhones last year. “The entire concept of Project Antique was to find a second supplier. No offense to (Intel) but we don’t want to be single supplier with them. We wanted both Qualcomm and (Intel) in the mix,” Blevins said. According to Reuters, Blevins also confirmed that the company explored the idea of making Intel sole supplier of modems for the Apple Watch, which used Qualcomm chips to enable 4G connectivity in 2017.

He further revealed that talking with Samsung was “not an ideal environment” since it competes with Apple with its Galaxy and Note smartphones. Bloomberg has reported that Apple will miss out on the first 5G wave of devices and will instead launch its first 5G smartphone in 2020. Intel is expected to have its 5G modem ready by early 2020.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 4:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Deals

Smartphones that recently got a price cut in India
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019

News

Samsung bets on Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi; targets double-digit growth in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन 28 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खासियत

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
News
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

News

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month
Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China