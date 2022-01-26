If you consider reports circulating on the internet, 2022 is going to be an important year for Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to kick start the year with a Spring event during which it is expected to launch a new iPhone, a Mac, and an iPad. Also Read - Apple announces Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro users

As per reports, the star of Apple's Spring event will be the much talked about iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE+. The new affordable iPhone launch was expected to launch last year but it was later delayed possibly due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints.

Apple Spring event 2022 details

Apple hasn't yet revealed too many details about the event, but rumours suggest that it will take place around March and April. Since February is almost arriving, we can expect the tech giant to reveal specific details such as event date and more in the next few weeks or so.

A recent report stated that the upcoming Apple event will “feature a range of minor updates or complementary products”. Besides the affordable iPhone model, the US-based tech giant is likely to unveil a new iPad Air and a new Mac.

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3 launch

The iPhone SE (2020) successor was initially expected to be called iPhone SE 3 but reports now suggest iPhone SE+ as the final name. Apple has still not revealed any details about the device.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE+ will feature a design like the iPhone SE (2020) with curved sides, Touch ID, and thick bezels. However, it is likely to be powered by a faster processor and with support for 5G. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE+ will be backed by the A14 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 12 since the A15 Bionic is slightly expensive in comparison.

As for the pricing, the upcoming iPhone SE+ should be priced around Rs 40,000 like the iPhone SE (2020) when it was launched. The exact details of specifications and price remain unknown.

New iPad Air and Mac coming

Alongside the affordable iPhone, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch a new iPad Air model. This will succeed the 2020 iPad Air model and bring significant upgrades in terms of design, performance, battery, and much more.

As per reports, the iPad Air 2022 will be include features such as – A15 Bionic, a 10.9-inch screen, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, and more. It is expected to arrive in funky colour options.

Apple is also expected to introduce a new Mac, which could be either the Mac mini or a higher-end iMac. The new Mac is said to be a part of Apple’s transition from Intel to its own chips and be powered by the M1 Pro chip.