comscore Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon
News

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

News

A recent report stated that the upcoming Apple event will “feature a range of minor updates or complementary products”. Besides the affordable iPhone model, the US-based tech giant is likely to unveil a new iPad Air and a new Mac.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

If you consider reports circulating on the internet, 2022 is going to be an important year for Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to kick start the year with a Spring event during which it is expected to launch a new iPhone, a Mac, and an iPad. Also Read - Apple announces Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro users

As per reports, the star of Apple’s Spring event will be the much talked about iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE+. The new affordable iPhone launch was expected to launch last year but it was later delayed possibly due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Apple Spring event 2022 details

Apple hasn’t yet revealed too many details about the event, but rumours suggest that it will take place around March and April. Since February is almost arriving, we can expect the tech giant to reveal specific details such as event date and more in the next few weeks or so. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

A recent report stated that the upcoming Apple event will “feature a range of minor updates or complementary products”. Besides the affordable iPhone model, the US-based tech giant is likely to unveil a new iPad Air and a new Mac.

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3 launch

The iPhone SE (2020) successor was initially expected to be called iPhone SE 3 but reports now suggest iPhone SE+ as the final name. Apple has still not revealed any details about the device.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE+ will feature a design like the iPhone SE (2020) with curved sides, Touch ID, and thick bezels. However, it is likely to be powered by a faster processor and with support for 5G. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE+ will be backed by the A14 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 12 since the A15 Bionic is slightly expensive in comparison.

As for the pricing, the upcoming iPhone SE+ should be priced around Rs 40,000 like the iPhone SE (2020) when it was launched. The exact details of specifications and price remain unknown.

New iPad Air and Mac coming

Alongside the affordable iPhone, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch a new iPad Air model. This will succeed the 2020 iPad Air model and bring significant upgrades in terms of design, performance, battery, and much more.

As per reports, the iPad Air 2022 will be include features such as – A15 Bionic, a 10.9-inch screen, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, and more. It is expected to arrive in funky colour options.

Apple is also expected to introduce a new Mac, which could be either the Mac mini or a higher-end iMac. The new Mac is said to be a part of Apple’s transition from Intel to its own chips and be powered by the M1 Pro chip.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 2:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2022 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to download what all Amazon knows about you (you'll be surprised)
How To
How to download what all Amazon knows about you (you'll be surprised)
Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers

News

Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

News

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

Features

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon

Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

News

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Mobiles

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200
iPhone 12 mini discounted, available under Rs 35,000 in India: How to get the deal

Deals

iPhone 12 mini discounted, available under Rs 35,000 in India: How to get the deal
Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug

Mobiles

Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today (26 January): फ्री फायर के ये रिडीम कोड दिलाएंगे कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Garena Free Fire ने दिया Republic Day का तोहफा, फ्री में मिलेंगे India Facepaint समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Tork Kratos और Kratos R इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक भारत में हुईं लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

ट्विटर ला रहा है इंस्टाग्राम वाला धांसू फीचर, क्लोज फ्रेंड्स ही देख सकेंगे ट्वीट

Free Fire Free Rewards 26 Jan: रूम कार्ड से Hopper बंडल तक, ये हैं आज के फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon
News
Lenovo Legion Y90 To be Launched Soon
Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers

News

Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers
Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

News

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon
Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph
Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio

Mobiles

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers