Apple Spring Loaded event launches: M1 iMac, AirTag, iPad Pro and more

The Apple Spring Loaded event saw a couple of new launches from the Cupertino-based firm, confirming almost all the predictions from previous leaks. There’s a new iMac that relies on the M1 chip, and so does the 2021 iPad Pro. The highly anticipated AirTag tracker also got launched along with the new Apple TV 4K box. There’s also a new colour variant on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: All deals, offers on Apple iPhone 11

Before we go on to the prices, here’s a quick roundup of the prices. The new M1-powered iMac starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model that only offers four colour variants; the top-end variants get all seven colours. The M1-powered 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 113,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Also Read - iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US: Here are all details

The AirTag costs Rs 3,190 in India whereas the Apple TV 4K box starts at Rs 18,900. Most of these will start shipping after April 30. Also Read - Apple Spring Loaded launch event livestreams tonight: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags, and more

Apple Spring Loaded launches

2021 Apple iMac

The new iMac gets an all-new design inspired by the iPad Air and relies on the power of Apple Silicon. Yes, the iMac runs on the Apple M1 SoC that promises the same superior performance as the 2020 MacBook Air and Pro models. It gets a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display as standard but still has chunky bezels around. The top now houses a 1080p video camera for FaceTime and video conferencing.

Additionally, Apple has upgraded the audio system on the iMac. There’s a six-speaker setup with force-cancelling woofers, which along with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio promises a better audio experience. The base model only gets two Thunderbolt ports but the top variants get the extra two USB 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and Magic Keyboard with TouchID. The entire computer is packed within a 11.5mm thin chassis.

2021 Apple iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro gets substantial upgrades all around. The biggest one, however, is the Apple M1 chip that’s ported from the Macs. Apple promises up to 50 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance. This is said to help with improved performances in gaming, AR applications, and others.

The display still comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inches but the latter now uses the Mini-LED-based Liquid Retina XDR display technology underneath. Apple promises up to 10,000,00:1 contrast ratio, up to 1000 nits of brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness, P3 Wide colour, True Tone and 120Hz ProMotion. The 11-inch display only has a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

The front camera now uses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide arrangement with a viewing angle of 122 degrees. You get the FaceID system along with the ability to take portrait selfies and enjoy the CenterStage feature while using FaceTime. The rear camera has a primary 12-megapixel sensor along with a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a LiDAR sensor. There’s also a Thunderbolt port on the iPad Pro that supports transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

The global iPad Pro model gets support for mmWave 5G networks as well. India, however, only gets the 4G LTE model. The Indian variant also gets Wi-Fi 6. You can get up to 2TB of storage space on the iPad Pro. The quad-stereo speaker setup remains.

Apple AirTag

The much-awaited Apple AirTag is here. This is basically Apple’s version of the Tile tracker that works well with iPhones. It uses the Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) chip from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series to help users locate lost items. The tracker itself is made of stainless steel and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. There’s a small speaker inside that plays audio to help locate your belonging.

Users need to attach the tracker to any desired item; Apple makes cases and pouches for the AirTag. The tracker relies on Bluetooth connectivity and UWB chip to help you locate itself. Users need to do the finding via the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad. Apple claims precision tracking with the AirTag. Buyers can customize their AirTag trackers from the Apple.com.

Apple TV 4K

Apple has upgraded the Apple TV 4K box and there’s mostly gains in the performance section. Apple has given the A12 Bionic chip from the iPhone XR, which is claimed to offer a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. There’s support for high frame rate HDR (at 60 fps) and Dolby Vision. The new Siri remote controller gets a redesign inspired from the iPhone 12 series, with a dedicated power key for the TV and another one to trigger Siri.

The Apple TV 4K also uses a smart way of calibrating the TV screen. Users need to place their iPhone 12 in front of the TV screen and the iPhone’s light sensor can help the Apple TV 4K box calibrate the colour profile according to the ambient colour temperature.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini also get some love from Apple with a new Purple colour variant. Apple says the new Purple colour is meant to celebrate the spring season. The specifications and features on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini remain unchanged though.