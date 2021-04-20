comscore Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more
Apple Spring Loaded launch event livestreams tonight: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags, and more

The Apple Spring Loaded launch event will take place tonight and there are a lot of new products to expect from Apple. Here are all details.

Apple wwdc21

Representative Image: Apple WWDC teaser

If you are an Apple fan, today is likely to be a mega day for you. The Apple Spring Loaded event is scheduled later tonight and there are lots of expectations for newer versions of iPad, Macs and more. Rumours are abuzz with the arrival of the much-anticipated Apple AirTags trackers as well as next-gen AirPods. A generational upgrade to the iMac is also expected. Also Read - Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to iMacs, MacBooks, iPhones?

Apple is yet to hint at any of the launches and that makes it exciting to wait for the launch event later tonight. Similar to the last few Apple events in 2020, the Spring Loaded event will be livestreamed on Apple’s YouTube channel and you can catch it in India at 22:30 hours (10:30 pm). Apple users can also watch the event via the Keynote app on their iPhones, iPads and Macs. Also Read - iMac next-gen could launch at Apple Spring Loaded event in multiple colours tomorrow

Apple Spring Loaded expected launches

There’s always a sea of rumours surrounding Apple and for this event, a lot of newbies are expected to break cover. The most anticipated one is the AirTags, or Apple’s version of the Tile tracker. The AirTags has been long in the rumours and is said to join Apple’s “Find My” ecosystem by helping users track their products. Also Read - UK man orders Apple, the fruit, online, gets a brand new iPhone SE 2020 instead

Apple_Mac-Pro-Display-Pro_Display-Pro-Workflow_060319

Image: Apple Mac Pro Display XDR

The AirTags is expected to rely on the Ultra Wide Band (UWB) chip to help users locate certain products, similar to the Tile tracker. The UWB chip is present in iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series, and hence, is likely to limit the usage to users of these phones.

There are rumours of the third-gen AirPods getting revealed at the event. The new AirPods are said to take design cues from the AirPods Pro but ditch the latter’s noise cancellation system.

The biggest launches are said to be related to the iPad and Mac lineup. There’s a new iPad Pro rumoured to launch today, utilising a pumped version of the A14 Bionic chip and a new miniLED display tech. The miniLED display tech is expected to upscale the viewing experience.

Apple iPad Air 4

Representative Image: iPad Air

Apple is also expected to announce new Macs at this event. Rumours of a next-gen iMac broke out a few days ago, complete with a revamped design inspired from the Apple Pro Display XDR. Leaks suggest that the new iMac will have a bezel-less design and a flat rear. The iMac could get the Apple Silicon treatment as well as new colour options.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST

