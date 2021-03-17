No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet)!

Apple (almost every other day) is seen in the news for its first event of 2021, which is highly expected to take place on March 23, a few days from now. The latest information on the same comes from renowned Apple tipster, which suggests that the Cupertino tech major has finally started sending out invites for the event and will host it on the expected date. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

While it is the information to get excited about, don't be! The leaked Apple invite for the March 23 event is, in reality, fake. Read on to know more about it.

Apple isn’t hosting an event on March 23 (at least, for now)!

Popular leakster Jon Prosser recently took to Twitter to post and just suggested that Apple has started sending out media invites for its March 23 event. The tweet also contains the image of the invite, which further fuels anticipation. However, the invite is nothing but a joke.

BREAKING: Apple sends out invites for March 23 event. pic.twitter.com/dhZtZ8EnA7 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 16, 2021

The fake invite comes with the tagline “See you hair” and hair removal gadgets in the background, giving us an inkling that the Cupertino company might enter a different space altogether.

But, this isn’t true at all and if you think Apple is actually getting in this segment, apologies for breaking the news to you.

What’s Apple expected to launch, really!

While the new leak confirms the fact that Apple isn’t sending any invites for a March 23 event (especially for the launch of hair removal products), there’s still a possibility of an event on the same date.

There are chances that Apple might announce one soon and finally put all the rumours and funny leaks to rest. Although details are rather vague, the company is expected to launch different products.

The list includes the launch of the long-rumoured Tile-like tracking device purportedly called the AirTags, the new iPad Pro 2021 with improved specs and features, and more. This list also had the AirPods 3, but, the latest leak hints at the third-gen Apple TWS’ launch in Q3, 2021.

Having said that, we just don’t have any confirmation with us and hence, it’s best advised to take all the details with a grain of salt. Additionally, we should wait for Apple to release an official word on the same for us to get a better idea.

We will keep you posted on the same. Hence, stay tuned.