Apple's spring event for the year 2021 is said to be scheduled in March. The date hasn't been revealed by the Cupertino major yet but considering the rumours we believe Apple could announce the launch event details sooner than expected. Rumours hint that a lot is planned for the online event.

The tech giant is expected to launch several interesting products including upgraded iPad Pro, new AirPods, Apple TV, AirTags, Apple Card, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and much more. While Apple is yet to officially reveal the event's date, rumours suggest that it could be scheduled for March 16.

Let's take a quick look at the key announcements that we can expect from Apple's spring event 2021.

iPad Pro (2021)

At the spring event the Cupertino based tech giant is expected to introduce the upgraded version of the iPad Pro. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming iPad Pro (2021) edition will come packed with a mini-LED display, 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip. The tech giant is also expected to pack the iPad with OLED display.

AirPods 3

Apple is expected to also launch the next-generation AirPods model that could be the AirPods 3, rumours suggest. The upcoming AirPods could look similar to the AirPods Pro. It should offer AirPods Pro’s system-in-package (SiP) technology to provide clearer audio, advanced recognition for Siri commands, and an upgraded noise cancellation.

Apple TV (2021)

Rumours suggest that the tech giant will also launch Apple TV (2021) edition. The device is tipped to come with an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements including 64GB and 128GB storage options. Reports suggest that the Apple TV (2021) will deliver an upgraded TV-watching experience.

iMac (2021)

Apple is also expected to bring a new iMac at the spring event. The upgraded iMac is expected to offer a refreshed design, Apple’s M1 chip for improved performance, among others. The tech giant is also said to be working on a 24-inch iMac that could go official next month.

AirTags

One of the biggest announcements in the spring event 2021 could be the AirTags. It will take on Tile and offer a waterproof design and magnetic charging. The Bluetooth tracker is expected to come with a removable battery. The company is yet to announce the coming of the AirTags officially.