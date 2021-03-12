Apple has started assembling the latest iPhone 12 in India. This decision is part of the Cupertino tech giant’s bigger aim of increasing its devices’ production in the country, which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world. Also Read - Apple plans to cut down iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

The confirmation comes from Apple itself, following several rumours that floated around regarding the same. Here’s all you need to know about it. Also Read - Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 12 will now be assembled in India

As per a report by Reuters, Apple will start assembling the iPhone 12 in India with the help of its official manufacturing partner Foxconn in the country. The latest iPhone will be assembled at Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant, sources familiar with the matter revealed. However, Foxconn is yet to confirm details on the same. Also Read - Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

Apple, in an official statement, said, “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers.”

Foxconn being the iPhone 12 assembler in India isn’t surprising as the second Apple contractor in India — Wistron — is still putting itself together after the chaos created a few months ago. For those who don’t know, Wistron’s Bangalore facility was put on probation after violent protests last year.

This proved to be a roadblock for Apple in India as the tech major aims to increase the production of its devices (including the iPad and the MacBooks) in the country, majorly to decrease its dependency on China.

With the iPhone 12 being assembled in India, Apple is taking forward its vision of locally assembling iPhones, which began in 2017 with the iPhone SE. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, and even the iPhone SE (2020) became a part of the vision soon after.

The move is also taking forward India’s aim of getting companies to make products in the country, so as to fulfil the ‘Make in India’ dream.

How good is this for us?

Assembling iPhones in India can ensure more jobs for people and is highly expected to help Apple focus on India. But, if you think the iPhone 12 prices will see a significant dip, that won’t be the case.

This is primarily due to the fact that the iPhone will only be assembled in the country; its components won’t be made in India.

However, it can still prove beneficial for people as the locally-assembled iPhones might not be affected by the customs duty hike often seen every year.