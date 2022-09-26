comscore Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Report

Separately, reports say that the iPhone-maker is planning to increase the iPhone manufacturing capabilities to 25 percent by the year 2025.

Apple, earlier this month, launched the iPhone 14 series smartphones consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even before the launch, some reports hinted towards Apple planning to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India. Initial reports had suggested that the company would start manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India roughly two months after the devices made in China hit the market in a bid to reduce its dependency on the country. Now, fresh reports say that the company has started making the newly launched iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

Furthermore, reports say that the company has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

Earlier this month, a report by The Economic Times said that Apple would start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India in two to three months. The report also said that iPhone 14 models manufactured in India will start shipping to markets across the globe starting December 2022. Also Read - Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, Macs, MacBook, iPadOS 16 likely to be announced

Separately, JP Morgan analysts have said that Apple is doubling down on improving its iPhone manufacturing capabilities in India in a bid to decrease its dependency on China. Reports suggest that the iPhone-maker is planning to increase the iPhone manufacturing capabilities to 25 percent by the year 2025. As of now, the company is planning to shift approximately five percent of its total iPhone 14 production capabilities to India by the end of this year.

“India’s iPhone supply chain has historically supplied only legacy models. Interestingly, Apple has requested that EMS vendors manufacture iPhone 14/14 Plus models in India in 4Q22, within two to three months of the start of production in Mainland China,” the report by JP Morgan says.

iPhone 14 series prices in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the variant with 128GB of storage space. On the other hand, the variant with 256GB and 512GB of storage space will be available for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, costs Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the variant with 256GB and 512GB of storage space will be available for Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro, costs Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the variant with 256GB of space, Rs 1,59,900 with 512GB of storage space and Rs 1,79,900 for the variant with 1TB of storage space.

Lastly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, costs Rs 1,39,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,49,900 for the variant with 256GB of space, Rs 1,69,900 with 512GB of storage space and Rs 1,89,900 for the variant with 1TB of storage space.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 10:15 AM IST
