Apple has already started the mass-production of the AirPods Studio headphones. The company is preparing for its imminent launch later this year. Although the design is still completely unknown, the rumors about Apple's new headphones continue to reinforce the company's plans for the AirPods lineup this year.

New information from the DigiTimes website states that industry-related sources have revealed that Apple has requested to start the mass production of the new headphones. However, it does not mention more details about a possible release date.

Apple AirPods Studio

According to the source, the AirPods Studio, as the name suggests, will have a greater focus for content creators and audio enthusiasts who want to put aside their headphones from other brands to immerse themselves in the Apple ecosystem once and for all.

After succeeding with AirPods in the market, and having more than 60 million wireless headphones sold last year, Apple now wants to enter a slightly more select market niche with premium over-the-ear type headphones that would compete against the likes of Bose QC35, Surface Headphones, and Sony WH-1000XM3.

There is no official information about the technical features of AirPods Studio yet. According to Bloomberg, the new product will receive wireless pairing and active noise reduction technology. The device is likely to have support for Siri’s voice assistant as well. In addition, the gadget will be able to determine whether the headphones are on your head, and automatically stop or resume playback, depending on this position.

Earlier, Jon Prosser, a renowned leaker, claimed the new AirPods Studio headphones will cost $349 (Rs. 26,500 approximately) in the United States. The Apple headphones are likely to come in two different color options, including Black and White. Apple has not commented on the AirPods Studio yet. However, it is expected to be announced in June during the WWDC 2020 event.