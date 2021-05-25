Apple starts rolling out iOS 14.6 to people: What new features are coming?

Apple has introduced iOS 14.6, which is a new version of the current Apple OS for the general audience. The update, which has now started rolling out to people brings in a number of new features and fixes some issues. Also Read - Redmi Watch Review: One of the best budget smartwatches out there

This comes after the Cupertino tech major recently released iOS 14.5 with the App Tracking Transparency feature. Here’s what’s new. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 entire schedule announced, event keynote on June 7

iOS 14.6 now releasing for all

Apple’s iOS 14.6 introduces the Podcasts subscriptions, which were recently introduced. With this, podcast creators will get an opportunity to earn some money via paid channels and individual shows, which will be add-free. Also Read - Apple iPod Touch 8th Gen could launch soon: Here's what it might look like

It also brings support for Apple Card Family that will allow you to add your family members (up to five people). This includes the ability to track/manage expenses and more options.

Apart from this, there will be a new email option that can be added to the Lost mode for AirTags and Find My network accessories. AirTags will now show partial phone numbers of an owner when an NFC-enabled device is tapped.

People who have enabled voice controls can now unlock their iPhones with their voice whenever the phone restarts.

There have been fixes for some issues too. These include the non-working of Apple Watch’s unlock iPhone option, the appearance of reminders as blank lines, frequent disconnection of Bluetooth devices, and reduced iPhone performance during startup. Additionally, the update will fix the issue wherein call blocking extensions might not appear in Settings.

In addition to this, Apple has introduced iPadOS 14.6, which is also available for iPad users, starting today.

To recall, Apple recently introduced iOS 14.5 that brought in the app tracking feature, which asks people if they want to be tracked by the apps on their iPhones. This was in addition to the ability for users to unlock their devices while wearing a mask and more features.