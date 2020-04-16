comscore Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website
Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

Apple AirPods Pro ear tips replacement cost $7.99 for a set of two.

  Published: April 16, 2020 8:33 PM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple has started selling the removable ear tips of AirPods Pro on its website in the US. Although the AirPods Pro do pack in an extra set of ear tips, but in case you have lost or damaged the current pair, you can now buy these from Apple’s website online. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE leaves out a key U1 hardware chip meant for precise localized GPS

Earlier, you had to contact Apple Support to get a replacement unit. But starting today, the AirPods Pro silicone ear tips are available for purchase from Apple online store at $7.99. The company is selling all three sizes (small, medium, or large) of these ear tips in a set of two. So you can either purchase two large or small or medium pair of ear tips for $7.99, first spotted by 9to5Mac. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

Just last night, Apple launched the all-new compact iPhone SE 2020 globally. The Cupertino giant also launched the phone in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500. The smartphone offers compact design, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, front home button paired with Touch ID like the iPhone 8. You’ll find same thick bezels like the old iPhone models, but the new A13 Bionic chip just like the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models.

iPhone SE 2020: Price, variants, colors and availability

The most affordable iPhone SE (2020) cost starts at $399 for a version with 64GB of storage. There will be a 128GB model on offer too. It’ll be available for $449. The high-storage top-end model will pack 256GB internal storage for $549. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will come in three color options of black, white, and Product Red. The company will provide a free year of Apple TV Plus on this phone as well. It will be up for pre-order in the US this Friday, April 17. Apple notes that the shipping will start from April 24.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

In India, Apple revealed iPhone SE (2020) 64GB of storage variant price only, which will cost Rs 42,500. There will be 128GB model and 256GB model on offer too, but the pricing isn’t announced yet for those two. It will be made available through ‘Apple Authorized Resellers’ and select carriers, added the company. There is no official India release date as yet.

Story Timeline

