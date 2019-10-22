comscore Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India
Apple has begun selling locally assembled iPhone XR in the country. It is expected to start making iPhone 11 models in the country soon.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 11:46 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR (37)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple has started selling iPhone XR assembled in India. The budget iPhone from last year is one of the best-selling iPhone in the country. With local manufacturing, Apple is looking at further expanding its market share in the premium segment. The phones are being assembled at the Chennai factory of Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer. The local manufacturing will also help Apple avoid high levies on the import of full-built devices. The iPhone maker will also be able to meet local sourcing norms, helping it open own retail stores in the country.

Apple iPhone XR now made in India

The iPhone XR boxes with an “Assembled in India” tag were seen in some of the country’s retail stores. The devices reportedly started appearing at retail stores including Croma on Monday. According to Reuters, it comes with a price tag of Rs 49,900 for the 64GB version. Apple launched the iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 76,900 in the country. Since its launch, the device has seen price cut, which has resulted in increased sales. The iPhone XR was recently available for Rs 39,999 on Amazon India, which helped increase sales in the premium segment.

Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple began local assembly of iPhone starting with iPhone SE last year. The company expanded to start assembly of iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 in collaboration with Wistron. Now, it has expanded to start assembly of high end models as well. The iPhone maker has not commented on the local assembly of iPhone XR in India just yet. However, the company is now reportedly making iPhone X and iPhone XR locally in the country. It is expected to expand local manufacturing to include iPhone 11 series as well.

iPhone 11 Review: The one to get

Apple is reportedly looking to expand its manufacturing beyond China and is looking at India as a potential market. With Foxconn, the company is expected to increase its local manufacturing efforts. The media reports suggest that Apple plans to make in India for the global market. It is also reportedly investing $1 billion to start assembling iPhone in India. Ravi Shankar Prasad had said last month that the company is coming to India with big business plans. It is estimated to have a market share of 2 percent in the premium segment.

Features Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone 11
Price 49900 64900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 12 iOS 13
Display LCD-6.1-inch 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 7MP 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

