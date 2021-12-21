comscore Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Once the company moves to mass-scale production of the iPhone 13 in India, it will also be able to meet the demands of the device in other countries

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 production begins in India

Apple has reportedly started the trial production of their flagship series device iPhone 13 in India. Apple started production of iPhones in India with the mid-range iPhone SE and later moved to the production of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

The production of the new iPhone 13 is happening at Foxconn’s plant near Chennai, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing two industry executives. The report suggests that Apple has managed to start production because it has secured the supply of semiconductor chips. Also Read - Looking for a Christmas gift? Here are our top picks if budget is no bar

Once the company moves to mass-scale production of the iPhone 13, it will also be able to meet the demands of the device in other countries. The report suggests that Apple will produce for the Indian market but it will also start exporting the device. Around 20-30% of what is produced is expected to be exported to other markets from India. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Currently, Apple Produces the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at the Foxconn plant in Bengaluru. The iPhone SE is being produced at the Wistron plant, also situated in Bengaluru.

While the company will produce the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max won’t be manufactured in the country. The production of smartphones within the country will help the company price its goods more competitively, against the likes of Samsung and OnePlus in the Indian market.

Apple has managed to the become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the July to September quarter, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The brand has a strong hold in the premium segment (smartphone priced above Rs 30,000) with a market share of 44%. The ultra-premium segment that translates to devices priced north of Rs 45,000 is also dominated by Apple in India with a market share of 74%.

The massive discounts, exchange offers have also helped the brand gain more traction in India’s price-sensitive market. Apple also offers the option of a trade-in for older iPhones and select Android devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2021 10:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google discontinues Google Home Mini
News
Google discontinues Google Home Mini
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Here are the top BSNL plans with a long-term validity

Photo Gallery

Here are the top BSNL plans with a long-term validity

Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

Photo Gallery

Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

Google discontinues Google Home Mini

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Deals

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal
BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more

News

BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix का पहला 5G Smartphone जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, 55 इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी की भी है प्लानिंग

Free Fire diamonds मिलेंगे बहुत सस्ते, इस ट्रिक से खरीद सकते हैं आप

LG ने 11th-Gen Tiger Lake H CPU के साथ पेश किया अपना पहला गेमिंग लैपटॉप UltraGear17G90Q, जानें क्या है खास

Xiaomi 12 सीरीज की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, आने वाले हैं दमदार फीचर्स वाले स्मार्टफोन

Panasonic Toughbook S1 टैबलेट 2 बैटरी ऑप्शन के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect
Google discontinues Google Home Mini

News

Google discontinues Google Home Mini
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details revealed ahead of the official launch: Check specifications, price, features, more
Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers