Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Apple has reportedly started the trial production of their flagship series device iPhone 13 in India. Apple started production of iPhones in India with the mid-range iPhone SE and later moved to the production of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

The production of the new iPhone 13 is happening at Foxconn's plant near Chennai, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing two industry executives. The report suggests that Apple has managed to start production because it has secured the supply of semiconductor chips.

Once the company moves to mass-scale production of the iPhone 13, it will also be able to meet the demands of the device in other countries. The report suggests that Apple will produce for the Indian market but it will also start exporting the device. Around 20-30% of what is produced is expected to be exported to other markets from India.

Currently, Apple Produces the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at the Foxconn plant in Bengaluru. The iPhone SE is being produced at the Wistron plant, also situated in Bengaluru.

While the company will produce the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max won’t be manufactured in the country. The production of smartphones within the country will help the company price its goods more competitively, against the likes of Samsung and OnePlus in the Indian market.

Apple has managed to the become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the July to September quarter, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The brand has a strong hold in the premium segment (smartphone priced above Rs 30,000) with a market share of 44%. The ultra-premium segment that translates to devices priced north of Rs 45,000 is also dominated by Apple in India with a market share of 74%.

The massive discounts, exchange offers have also helped the brand gain more traction in India’s price-sensitive market. Apple also offers the option of a trade-in for older iPhones and select Android devices.