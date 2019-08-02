Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

Apple has suspended the program that let Siri listen to users’ recordings for ‘quality control’. The company was allegedly paying contractors to listen to recorded conversations of Siri. Following which, Apple said it will soon release a software update. It will give Siri users an option to choose whether they want to participate in the grading process or not.

“We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy. While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally. “Additionally, as part of a future software update, users will have the ability to choose to participate in grading,” Apple was quoted as saying by TechCrunch. This news comes after a report surfaced online saying that a former contractor at Apple claimed that Siri interactions are sent to workers who listen to the recordings.

The workers are then asked to grade it for a variety of factors. This came weeks after the tech giant took a swipe at arch-rival and Internet giant Google by putting up a billboard reading “We’re in the business of staying out of yours”, right next to Sidewalk Labs’ new headquarters in Toronto.

Besides, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its rumored MacBook Pro device in the coming months. The Cupertino giant is currently receiving the necessary certifications for the upcoming models. a report revealed that the MacBook Pro with model number A2159 may launch in the near future. We previously spotted the same model on the FCC and Eurasian Economic Commission database in July and June respectively.

Similar to most other certification listings, we are not aware of any specification details about the upcoming laptop. In fact, the certification listing terms the product as a “small-output wireless device”. Apart from the model number, the only thing that the listing confirmed is that the laptop was made in China. The report also indicated that the laptop was rated at 20.3V at 3A current maximum. This means that the laptop is likely to be the 13-inch MacBook Pro instead of the much anticipated 16-inch variant.

– With inputs from IANS